Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Documentary

Rating of the best films in the Documentary genre

SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE 8.8
1 SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE
Music, Documentary 2024, South Korea
Rate
Suga: Road to D-Day 8.7
2 Suga: Road to D-Day
Biography, Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
Rate
Irklais per Atlanta 8.7
3 Irklais per Atlanta
Documentary 2024, Latvia / Lithuania / Spain / USA
Rate
V arktiku 8.6
4 V arktiku
Documentary 2023, Russia
Rate
My SHINee World 8.6
5 My SHINee World
Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
Rate
Ognennyy lis 8.5
6 Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary 2024, Russia
Rate
Man with a Movie Camera 8.4
7 Man with a Movie Camera
Documentary 1929, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul 8.3
8 BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul
Documentary, Musical 2018, South Korea
Rate
In the heart of the National 8.3
9 In the heart of the National
Documentary, Sport 2024, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Landfill Harmonic 8.1
10 Landfill Harmonic
Family, Documentary, Drama 2015, USA / Paraguay / Norway / Brazil
Rate
Gde ti, Adam? 8.1
11 Gde ti, Adam?
Documentary 2019, Russia
Rate
BTS: Bring The Soul. The movie 8.1
12 BTS: Bring The Soul. The movie
Documentary, Musical 2019, South Korea
Rate
The Sixth Sense 8.0
13 The Sixth Sense
Documentary, Mystery, Thriller 1999, USA
Rate
Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La 8.0
14 Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La
Documentary, History 1928, France
Rate
Summer Trip to the Sea 7.8
15 Summer Trip to the Sea
Documentary 1978, USSR
Rate
Oceans 7.8
16 Oceans
Drama, Documentary 2009, France / Switzerland / Spain / Monaco
Rate
Michael Jackson's This Is It 7.7
17 Michael Jackson's This Is It
Documentary, Musical 2009, USA
Rate
Everybody's Everything 7.7
18 Everybody's Everything
Documentary 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges 7.6
19 Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
Documentary, War 1988, West Germany
Rate
Kedi 7.6
20 Kedi
Documentary 2016, USA / Turkey
Rate
Watch trailer
Samsara 7.4
21 Samsara
Documentary 2011, USA
Rate
Love, Marilyn 7.4
22 Love, Marilyn
Documentary 2012, USA
Rate
Jackass 3D 7.4
23 Jackass 3D
Documentary, Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
Turtle: The Incredible Journey 7.4
24 Turtle: The Incredible Journey
Documentary 2009, Germany / Great Britain / Austria
Rate
Pink Taxi 7.3
25 Pink Taxi
Documentary 2009, Germany
Rate
Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny 7.2
26 Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny
Documentary 1921, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Reset 7.1
27 Reset
Documentary 2015, France
Rate
OceanWorld 3D 6.9
28 OceanWorld 3D
Documentary 2009, Great Britain
Rate
The Fall of the Romanov Dynasty 6.9
29 The Fall of the Romanov Dynasty
Documentary 1927, USSR
Rate
Pyotr I. Posledniy tsar i pervyy imperator 6.8
30 Pyotr I. Posledniy tsar i pervyy imperator
History, Documentary 2022, Russia
Rate
Хой с тобой 6.8
31 Хой с тобой
Documentary 2021, Russia
Rate
Al Djanat 6.8
32 Al Djanat
Documentary 2024, Burkina Faso
Rate
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey 6.7
33 Voyage of Time: Life's Journey
Documentary, Sci-Fi 2016, USA / France / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Deep Sea 6.7
34 Deep Sea
Documentary, Short 2006, Canada / USA
Rate
Kelly's Way - Diary of a Champion 6.6
35 Kelly's Way - Diary of a Champion
Documentary 2024, France / Estonia
Rate
Imperatritsy 6.5
36 Imperatritsy
Drama, History, Documentary 2023, Russia
Rate
Bad Grandpa 6.4
37 Bad Grandpa
Comedy, Documentary 2013, USA
Rate
The Harlem Hellfighters 6.2
38 The Harlem Hellfighters
Documentary 2024, USA
Rate
CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap 6.1
39 CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap
Documentary 2015, USA
Rate
