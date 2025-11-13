Rating of the best films in the Sport genre

Menu
F1 8.7
1 F1
Sport 2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Paralimpiets 8.5
2 Paralimpiets
Biography, Sport, Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Rate
Ford v Ferrari 8.5
3 Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA
Rate
In the heart of the National 8.3
4 In the heart of the National
Documentary, Sport 2024, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Rocky 8.1
5 Rocky
Sport, Romantic, Drama 1976, USA
Rate
Rush 8.0
6 Rush
Biography, Drama, Action, Sport 2012, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi 7.9
7 Blue Lock: Episode Nagi
Animation, Drama, Sport, Anime 2024, Japan
Rate
Legenda No. 17 7.8
8 Legenda No. 17
Biography, Sport 2012, Russia
Rate
Champion 7.8
9 Champion
Romantic, Sport, Film-Noir, Drama 1950, USA
Rate
The Wrestler 7.7
10 The Wrestler
Action, Sport, Drama 2009, USA
Rate
National Velvet 7.7
11 National Velvet
Drama, Family, Sport 1944, USA
Rate
The Blind Side 7.7
12 The Blind Side
Sport, Drama 2009, USA
Rate
The Iron Claw 7.6
13 The Iron Claw
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Rate
Khokkeynyye papy 7.6
14 Khokkeynyye papy
Comedy, Family, Sport 2023, Russia
Rate
Ice 3 7.5
15 Ice 3
Romantic, Drama, Sport 2024, Russia
Rate
The Champion 7.5
16 The Champion
Comedy, Short, Sport 1915, USA
Rate
Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist 7.5
17 Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist
Sport, Drama, Biography 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Creed II 7.5
18 Creed II
Sport, Drama, Action 2018, USA
Rate
Going Vertical 7.5
19 Going Vertical
Sport, Drama 2017, Russia
Rate
King Richard 7.4
20 King Richard
Drama, Biography, Sport 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Goalkeeper 7.4
21 The Goalkeeper
Musical, Sport, Comedy 1936, USSR
Rate
The Basketball Diaries 7.4
22 The Basketball Diaries
Biography, Sport, Drama 1995, USA
Rate
Алға 7.3
23 Алға
Drama, Sport, Crime 2022, Kazakhstan
Rate
Rocky Balboa 7.3
24 Rocky Balboa
Action, Sport, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
Southpaw 7.3
25 Southpaw
Sport, Drama 2015, USA
Rate
Creed III 7.3
26 Creed III
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Happy Gilmore 7.2
27 Happy Gilmore
Sport, Comedy 1996, USA
Rate
The Karate Kid 7.2
28 The Karate Kid
Drama, Family, Sport, Action 2010, USA
Rate
Eddie the Eagle 7.2
29 Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport 2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
Rate
Chasing Mavericks 7.1
30 Chasing Mavericks
Sport, Drama 2012, USA
Rate
I, Tonya 7.1
31 I, Tonya
Biography, Comedy, Sport 2017, USA
Rate
Coach 7.0
32 Coach
Sport, Drama 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
One Breath 7.0
33 One Breath
Sport, Drama 2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
White Snow 6.9
34 White Snow
Drama, Sport, Biography 2021, Russia
Rate
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper 6.9
35 Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
Biography, Sport, Drama 2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Lucky Trouble 6.7
36 Lucky Trouble
Romantic, Comedy, Sport 2010, Russia
Rate
Shadowboxing 2: Revenge 6.7
37 Shadowboxing 2: Revenge
Sport, Action 2007, Russia
Rate
Rodnina 6.7
38 Rodnina
Sport, Biography 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Mister Nokaut 6.7
39 Mister Nokaut
Sport 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin 6.6
40 Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin
Drama, Sport 2022, Russia
Rate
Elastico 6.5
41 Elastico
Crime, Sport, Romantic 2016, Russia
Rate
Forever the Moment 6.4
42 Forever the Moment
Drama, Sport 2008, South Korea
Rate
Bolshe chem futbol 6.4
43 Bolshe chem futbol
Sport, Drama 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Speed Racer 6.4
44 Speed Racer
Family, Sport, Action 2008, USA
Rate
Versus 6.4
45 Versus
Drama, Sport 2016, Russia
Rate
2 Win 6.4
46 2 Win
Biography, Drama, Sport 2024, Italy / Great Britain
Rate
Wild League 5.9
47 Wild League
Sport, History, Drama 2019, Russia
Rate
Final 5.8
48 Final
Drama, Sport 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Some Like It Cold 5.8
49 Some Like It Cold
Comedy, Sport 2013, Russia
Rate
Chempiony 5.6
50 Chempiony
Sport, Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
Streltsov 5.6
51 Streltsov
Biography, Sport, Drama 2020, Russia
Rate
Sky Team 4.6
52 Sky Team
Drama, Sport 2020, Russia / Belarus
Rate
Warrior 3.4
53 Warrior
Sport, Drama 2015, Russia
Rate
