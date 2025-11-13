Menu
Rating of the best films in the Biography genre

The Intouchables 8.7
1 The Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography 2011, France
Suga: Road to D-Day 8.7
2 Suga: Road to D-Day
Biography, Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
Oppenheimer 8.7
3 Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
Schindler's List 8.6
4 Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography 1993, USA
Braveheart 8.5
5 Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama 1995, USA
Paralimpiets 8.5
6 Paralimpiets
Biography, Sport, Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Ford v Ferrari 8.5
7 Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
8 A Beautiful Mind
Mystery, Drama, Biography 2001, USA
Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
9 Hacksaw Ridge
War, Drama, Biography 2016, USA
One Life 8.2
10 One Life
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Bohemian Rhapsody 8.2
11 Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical 2018, USA / Great Britain
Rush 8.0
12 Rush
Biography, Drama, Action, Sport 2012, USA
White Bird: A Wonder Story 8.0
13 White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War 2023, USA
Sound of Freedom 8.0
14 Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Legenda No. 17 7.8
15 Legenda No. 17
Biography, Sport 2012, Russia
The Greatest Showman 7.8
16 The Greatest Showman
Musical, Biography, Drama 2018, USA
Ivan the Terrible. Part I 7.8
17 Ivan the Terrible. Part I
Biography 1944, USSR
Loving Vincent 7.8
18 Loving Vincent
Animation, Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Great Britain / Poland
Monsieur Aznavour 7.7
19 Monsieur Aznavour
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, France
12 Years a Slave 7.7
20 12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography 2013, USA / Great Britain
The Imitation Game 7.7
21 The Imitation Game
Thriller, Biography, Drama 2014, USA
Boys Town 7.7
22 Boys Town
Biography, Drama, Family 1938, USA
Point Break 7.7
23 Point Break
Drama, Adventure, Biography, Thriller, Crime 1991, USA
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky 7.7
24 The Childhood of Maxim Gorky
Drama, Biography 1938, USSR
The Professor and the Madman 7.7
25 The Professor and the Madman
Drama, Detective, Biography 2018, Ireland
Alexander Nevsky 7.7
26 Alexander Nevsky
Biography, History, War 1938, USSR
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
27 The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Biography, Drama 2007, France / USA
Papillon 7.6
28 Papillon
Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Serbia / Montenegro / Malta / USA
La Vie en Rose 7.6
29 La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical 2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain 7.6
30 The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Biography, Drama, History 2021, Great Britain
The Promised Land 7.6
31 The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
Sully 7.6
32 Sully
Drama, Biography 2016, USA
Admiral Ushakov 7.6
33 Admiral Ushakov
Drama, Biography 1953, USSR
Jeanne du Barry 7.6
34 Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History 2023, France
Finding Neverland 7.6
35 Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama 2004, Great Britain / USA
The Story of Louis Pasteur 7.6
36 The Story of Louis Pasteur
Drama, Biography 1935, USA
The Theory of Everything 7.6
37 The Theory of Everything
Biography, Drama 2014, Great Britain
BlackBerry 7.5
38 BlackBerry
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, Canada
Peter the First, Part One 7.5
39 Peter the First, Part One
Biography, War, Drama 1937, USSR
Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist 7.5
40 Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist
Sport, Drama, Biography 2024, Russia
Control 7.5
41 Control
Musical, Drama, Biography 2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
The Favourite 7.5
42 The Favourite
Biography, History 2018, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Father Sergius 7.5
43 Father Sergius
Biography, Drama, History 1918, USSR
Becoming Jane 7.5
44 Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Povelitel vetra 7.4
45 Povelitel vetra
Biography 2023, Russia
Molly's Game 7.4
46 Molly's Game
Drama, Biography 2017, USA
King Richard 7.4
47 King Richard
Drama, Biography, Sport 2021, USA
Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire 7.4
48 Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire
Biography, Musical 2008, Russia
Lee 7.4
49 Lee
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
Wasabi 7.4
50 Wasabi
Adventure, Crime, Biography, Comedy 2001, France / Japan
Elvis 7.4
51 Elvis
Drama, Biography, Musical 2022, USA
The Basketball Diaries 7.4
52 The Basketball Diaries
Biography, Sport, Drama 1995, USA
Summertime 7.4
53 Summertime
Biography, Drama, Musical 2018, Russia
Komandir 7.4
54 Komandir
Biography, Drama, Action 2024, Russia
Przhevalsky 7.3
55 Przhevalsky
Biography, Drama 1952, USSR
Mongol 7.3
56 Mongol
History, Drama, Biography 2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
Frida 7.3
57 Frida
Drama, Biography 2002, USA / Canada / Mexico
The Admiral 7.3
58 The Admiral
Drama, Biography, History 2008, Russia
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
59 Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime 2021, USA
A Complete Unknown 7.3
60 A Complete Unknown
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
The Zookeeper's Wife 7.3
61 The Zookeeper's Wife
Drama, Biography, War 2016, USA
Sin 7.3
62 Sin
Drama, Biography, History 2018, Russia / Italy
Amanat 7.2
63 Amanat
Biography, History, Drama 2022, Russia
Hands Up! 7.2
64 Hands Up!
Biography, Comedy, Music 2024, Russia
Better Man 7.2
65 Better Man
Biography, Music 2024, USA / Australia
First Man 7.2
66 First Man
Drama, Biography 2018, USA
I, Tonya 7.1
67 I, Tonya
Biography, Comedy, Sport 2017, USA
Dumb Money 7.1
68 Dumb Money
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Ferrari 7.1
69 Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History 2023, USA
Tsar 7.1
70 Tsar
Biography, History, Drama 2009, Russia
Admiral Nakhimov 7.0
71 Admiral Nakhimov
History, Biography, Drama, War 1946, USSR
Coco Before Chanel 7.0
72 Coco Before Chanel
Biography 2008, France
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women 7.0
73 Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Drama, Biography 2017, USA
Priscilla 7.0
74 Priscilla
Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Vysotsky. Thank You For Being Alive 7.0
75 Vysotsky. Thank You For Being Alive
Biography, Drama 2011, Russia
Victoria and Abdul 7.0
76 Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History 2017, USA / Great Britain
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival 7.0
77 The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
War, Biography, Drama, History 2021, Russia
Raffaello - Il principe delle arti in 3D 7.0
78 Raffaello - Il principe delle arti in 3D
Biography 2017, Italy
Story of one Appointment 7.0
79 Story of one Appointment
Biography, History 2018, Russia
Zhukovsky 6.9
80 Zhukovsky
Drama, Biography 1950, USSR
Little Ashes 6.9
81 Little Ashes
Drama, Biography 2008, Great Britain
Napoleon 6.9
82 Napoleon
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Jackie 6.9
83 Jackie
Drama, Biography 2016, USA / France
White Snow 6.9
84 White Snow
Drama, Sport, Biography 2021, Russia
Gagarin: First in Space 6.9
85 Gagarin: First in Space
History, Drama, Biography 2013, Russia
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper 6.9
86 Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
Biography, Sport, Drama 2019, Russia
The PyraMMMid 6.9
87 The PyraMMMid
Drama, Biography, Crime 2010, Russia
Eiffel 6.8
88 Eiffel
Biography, Drama, History 2021, France
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom 6.8
89 1941. Krylya nad Berlinom
Biography, History, Romantic 2022, Russia
Spinning Gold 6.7
90 Spinning Gold
Biography, Drama, Music 2023, USA
Dovlatov 6.7
91 Dovlatov
Drama, Biography 2017, Russia
Rocketman 6.7
92 Rocketman
Musical, Biography 2019, Great Britain
Rodnina 6.7
93 Rodnina
Sport, Biography 2024, Russia
All Eyez on Me 6.7
94 All Eyez on Me
Drama, Biography, Musical 2017, USA
Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness 6.7
95 Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
Mary Queen of Scots 6.7
96 Mary Queen of Scots
History, Drama, Biography 2018, Great Britain
At Eternity's Gate 6.6
97 At Eternity's Gate
Biography 2019, USA
Devyataev 6.6
98 Devyataev
War, Biography 2021, Russia
Loving Pablo 6.5
99 Loving Pablo
Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Spain / Bulgaria
Milk 6.5
100 Milk
Biography, Drama 2008, USA
