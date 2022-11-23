Menu
1 poster
In The Morning Of La Petite Mort
In the Morning of La Petite Mort
18+
Drama
Synopsis
A provocative erotic drama about a Japanese food delivery man, a Taiwanese prostitute and a Filipino cleaner who are swept up by their insatiable appetites for sex.
Country
Taiwan
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
23 November 2022
Release date
13 October 2023
Taiwan
Production
Filmer Creative Media Production, Flash Forward Entertainment
Also known as
In the Morning of La Petite Mort, 動物感傷の清晨, Hommikune orgasm, 动物感伤的清晨
Director
Yu-Lin Wang
Cast
Yûsuke Fukuchi
Yunzhi Wang
Ivy Yin
Huei-ling Jan
Jieh-Wen King
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.8
14
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Stills
