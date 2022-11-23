Menu
Poster of In The Morning Of La Petite Mort
Kinoafisha Films In The Morning Of La Petite Mort

In the Morning of La Petite Mort 18+
Synopsis

A provocative erotic drama about a Japanese food delivery man, a Taiwanese prostitute and a Filipino cleaner who are swept up by their insatiable appetites for sex.
Country Taiwan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 23 November 2022
Release date
13 October 2023 Taiwan
Production Filmer Creative Media Production, Flash Forward Entertainment
Also known as
In the Morning of La Petite Mort, 動物感傷の清晨, Hommikune orgasm, 动物感伤的清晨
Director
Yu-Lin Wang
Cast
Yûsuke Fukuchi
Yunzhi Wang
Ivy Yin
Huei-ling Jan
Jieh-Wen King
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Stills
