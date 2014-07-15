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Poster of The Walkers
7.8
Kinoafisha Films The Walkers
7.8

The Walkers

, 2014
Xingzhe
Taiwan / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Walkers
7.8
Director Singing Chen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Taiwan
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 15 July 2014
Release date
15 July 2014 China
10 April 2015 Taiwan
Also known as
Xingzhe, The Walkers, 行者

Film rating

7.8
Rate 15 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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