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Poster of Eye of the Storm
6.7
Eye of the Storm - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Eye of the Storm
6.7

Eye of the Storm

, 2023
Yi qi
Taiwan / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Eye of the Storm
6.7
Eye of the Storm - Trailer
Eye of the Storm  Trailer

Synopsis

Right after thoracic surgeon Dr. Xia is called back to treat an emergency patient, an unknown virus outbreak forces the hospital to go into lockdown, trapping Xia, along with hundreds of healthcare providers, patients, and their families. To find out the origin of the virus and stop it from spreading, Xia partners with tabloid journalist Jin. Registered nurse An and intern Li are also trapped in the hospital and despite the grave danger, they prioritize the patients and make unthinkable choices. Will they survive this epidemic?

Cast

Edison Wang
Tseng Chinhua
Simon Hsueh
Jin You-zhong
Chloe Xiang
Yung-Cheng Chang
Bo-Chieh Wang
Hsieh Yingshiuan
Annika Hsu
Chun-Chih Huang
Iling Kao
Tzu-Chien Kuo
Director Chun-Yang Lin
Writer Ting-Fei Chang
Composer Luming Lu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Taiwan
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 August 2023
World premiere 7 April 2023
Release date
13 July 2023 Hong Kong
14 April 2023 Taiwan 6+
Production CatchPlay
Also known as
Yi qi, Eye of the Storm, 疫起, Foco de contagio, Kaosun Merkezi, Oko cyklonu, SARStorm, Tâm Dịch, Епіцентр бурі, Эпицентр бури, 煞尘爆, 疫起/エピデミック

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Eye of the Storm - Trailer
Eye of the Storm Trailer
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