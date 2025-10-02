Menu
Poster of Moy drug, kot i Pushkin
1 poster Tickets from 470 ₽
Kinoafisha Films Moy drug, kot i Pushkin

Moy drug, kot i Pushkin

Moy drug KotoPushkin
Tickets from 470 ₽
Synopsis

12-year-old Moscow schoolgirl Milana writes poetry, but her fear of public speaking prevents her from reading her works, and even her mother is skeptical about her daughter's poetic talent. Milana wants to win the All-Russian Rap Duel Contest based on the novel "Eugene Onegin" so that her mother will believe in her and refuse to work in China. To win, Milana will have to not only overcome her stage fright, but also deal with a cunning rival. Milana will be helped by a black cat, in which the soul of the hooligan Sasha Pushkin lives.

Moy drug, kot i Pushkin - trailer
Moy drug, kot i Pushkin  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 Russia Кинотайм
Production Marmot-film
Also known as
Moy drug, kot i Pushkin, Мой друг КотоПушкин, Мой друг, кот и Пушкин
Director
Alena Mihaylova
Alena Mihaylova
Cast
Elizaveta Boyarskaya
Elizaveta Boyarskaya
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Evgeniya Sinitskaya
Mihail Evlanov
Mihail Evlanov
Anna Izotova
Anna Izotova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Moskino Kosmos
16:00 from 470 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Moy drug, kot i Pushkin - trailer
Moy drug, kot i Pushkin Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Moy drug, kot i Pushkin» now playing

Moskino Kosmos
VDNH
2D
16:00 from 470 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
