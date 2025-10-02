12-year-old Moscow schoolgirl Milana writes poetry, but her fear of public speaking prevents her from reading her works, and even her mother is skeptical about her daughter's poetic talent. Milana wants to win the All-Russian Rap Duel Contest based on the novel "Eugene Onegin" so that her mother will believe in her and refuse to work in China. To win, Milana will have to not only overcome her stage fright, but also deal with a cunning rival. Milana will be helped by a black cat, in which the soul of the hooligan Sasha Pushkin lives.