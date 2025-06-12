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9.0
The Raftsmen - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Raftsmen
9.0

The Raftsmen

, 2025
The Raftsmen
Australia / Documentary / 18+
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The Raftsmen - Trailer
The Raftsmen  Trailer

Synopsis

Twelve men from seven countries embark on a seemingly impossible mission - to cross the world's largest ocean on three handmade wooden rafts. Fifty years later, the survivors finally tell the story of the world's longest raft journey.

Cast

Michael McCormack
Main
Timothy McCormack
Self - Host
Director Chadden Hunter
Composer Finn Clarke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 19 January 2026
World premiere 12 June 2025
Production Wildbear Entertainment
Also known as
The Raftsmen, Mężczyźni na tratwach, Parvetajad

Film rating

9.0
Rate 10 votes
8.9 IMDb
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