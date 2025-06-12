Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
9.0
Kinoafisha
Films
The Raftsmen
9.0
The Raftsmen
, 2025
The Raftsmen
Australia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Trailers
9.0
Going
0
Not going
0
The Raftsmen
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Twelve men from seven countries embark on a seemingly impossible mission - to cross the world's largest ocean on three handmade wooden rafts. Fifty years later, the survivors finally tell the story of the world's longest raft journey.
Expand
Cast
Michael McCormack
Main
Timothy McCormack
Self - Host
Director
Chadden Hunter
Composer
Finn Clarke
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
19 January 2026
World premiere
12 June 2025
Production
Wildbear Entertainment
Also known as
The Raftsmen, Mężczyźni na tratwach, Parvetajad
More
Film rating
9.0
Rate
10
votes
8.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Raftsmen
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree