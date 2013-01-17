Menu
Sundance Film Festival 2013

All nominated films "Sundance Film Festival" in 2013

Date 17 January 2013 - 27 January 2013
Grand Jury Prize / Documentary
Blood Brother Blood Brother
Steve Hoover This movie shooked us to our very core. It is, in one way, a movie about self-sacrifice but, really, it is delicate character study; exuberant, heartbreaking, transcendent, and profoundly moving.
Winner
All nominees
Inequality for All 7.8
Inequality for All
Jacob Kornbluth
God Loves Uganda God Loves Uganda
Roger Ross Williams
After Tiller After Tiller
Martha Shane, Lana Wilson
Citizen Koch Citizen Koch
Tia Lessin, Carl Deal
Twenty Feet from Stardom 7.4
Twenty Feet from Stardom 20 Feet from Stardom
Morgan Neville
Cutie and the Boxer Cutie and the Boxer
Zachary Heinzerling
99%: The Occupy Wall Street Collaborative Film 99%: The Occupy Wall Street Collaborative Film
Audrey Ewell, Nina Krstic, Aaron Aites, Lucian Read
Dirty Wars Dirty Wars
Rick Rowley
American Promise American Promise
Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson
Narco Cultura Narco Cultura
Shaul Schwarz
American Promise American Promise
Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson
Blackfish 8.1
Blackfish
Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Gideon's Army Gideon's Army
Dawn Porter
Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden 6.8
Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden
Greg Barker
Valentine Road Valentine Road
Life According to Sam Life According to Sam
Sean Fine, Andrea Nix
99%: The Occupy Wall Street Collaborative Film 99%: The Occupy Wall Street Collaborative Film
Audrey Ewell, Nina Krstic, Aaron Aites, Lucian Read
Grand Jury Prize / Dramatic
Fruitvale Station 7.7
Fruitvale Station
Ryan Coogler For its skillful realization, its devastating emotional impact and its moral and social urgency.
Winner
All nominees
Upstream Color 6.6
Upstream Color
Sheyn Karrut
The Lifeguard 5.2
The Lifeguard
Liz W. Garcia
Austenland 6.0
Austenland
Jerusha Hess
The Kings of Summer 6.8
The Kings of Summer
Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Kill Your Darlings 7.0
Kill Your Darlings
John Krokidas
Touchy Feely 5.3
Touchy Feely
Lynn Shelton
Afternoon Delight 6.0
Afternoon Delight
Jill Soloway
Mother of George Mother of George
Andrew Dosunmu
May in the Summer 5.7
May in the Summer
Cherien Dabis
The Spectacular Now 7.0
The Spectacular Now
James Ponsoldt
Ain't Them Bodies Saints 6.4
Ain't Them Bodies Saints
David Lowery
C.O.G. C.O.G.
Kayl Patrik Alvarez
Concussion Concussion
Stacie Passon
The Truth About Emanuel 6.3
The Truth About Emanuel
Francesca Gregorini
In a World... 6.2
In a World...
Lake Bell
Grand Jury Prize / World Cinema - Documentary
A River Changes Course A River Changes Course
Kalyanee Mam For overall achievement in its intimate observation of its subjects while reflecting urgent global issues.
Winner
All nominees
Salma Salma
Kim Londzhinotto
The Machine Which Makes Everything Disappear Manqana, romelic kvelafers gaaqrobs
Tinatin Gurchiani
The Square Al midan
Jehane Noujaim
The Stuart Hall Project The Stuart Hall Project
John Akomfrah
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer 7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Mike Lerner, Maxim Pozdorovkin
Who is Dayani Cristal? 6.9
Who is Dayani Cristal? Who is Dayani Crystal
Mark Silver
The Summit The Summit
Nick Ryan
The Moo Man The Moo Man
Andy Heathcote, Heike Bachelier
Fire in the Blood Fire in the Blood
Dylan Mohan Gray
Google and the World Brain Google and the World Brain
Ben Lewis
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer 7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Mike Lerner, Maxim Pozdorovkin
Fallen City Fallen City
Qi Zhao
Grand Jury Prize / World Cinema - Dramatic
Jiseul Jiseul: Kkeutnamji annheun sewol 2
Meul O The poetry of its images manage to convey an intensity of emotion that affected us all very deeply. The director creates a world that extends far beyond a specific historical situation of its protagonist creating a story that transcends time and place.
Winner
All nominees
Soldier Jane Soldate Jeannette
Daniel Hoesl
Houston Houston
Bastian Günther
Il Futuro 5.9
Il Futuro
Alicia Scherson
Circles Krugovi
Srdan Golubović
Lasting Nieulotne
Jacek Borcuch
Crystal Fairy 6.1
Crystal Fairy Crystal Fairy y el cactus mágico
Sebastián Silva
Wajma, an Afghan Love Story Wajma
Barmak Akram
Shopping Shopping
Louis Sutherland, Mark Albiston
What They Don't Talk About When They Talk About Love Yang tidak dibicarakan ketika membicarakan cinta
Mouly Surya
Metro Manila Metro Manila
Sean Ellis
Shopping Shopping
Louis Sutherland, Mark Albiston
There Will Come a Day 6.2
There Will Come a Day Un giorno devi andare
Dzhordzho Diritti
NHK Award
Audience Award / Best of Next!
This Is Martin Bonner This Is Martin Bonner
Chad Hartigan
Winner
All nominees
American Milkshake American Milkshake
David Andalman
Escape from Tomorrow 5.0
Escape from Tomorrow
Randy Moore
Pit Stop Pit Stop
Yen Tan
I Used to Be Darker I Used to Be Darker
Matthew Porterfield
Blue Caprice 5.9
Blue Caprice
Alexandre Moors
It Felt Like Love It Felt Like Love
Eliza Hittman
Newlyweeds Newlyweeds
Shaka King
Computer Chess Computer Chess
Andrew Bujalski
A Teacher A Teacher
Hannah Fidell
Audience Award / Documentary
Blood Brother Blood Brother
Steve Hoover
Winner
Audience Award / Dramatic
Fruitvale Station 7.7
Fruitvale Station
Ryan Coogler
Winner
Audience Award / Shorts
Catnip: Egress to Oblivion? Catnip: Egress to Oblivion?
Jason Willis
Winner
Audience Award / World Cinema - Documentary
The Square Al midan
Jehane Noujaim
Winner
Audience Award / World Cinema - Dramatic
Metro Manila Metro Manila
Sean Ellis
Winner
Cinematography Award / Documentary
Who is Dayani Cristal? 6.9
Who is Dayani Cristal? Who is Dayani Crystal
Pau Esteve Birba, Mark Silver Within its smartly conceived and complex work for some of the most potent poetic images we encountered.
Winner
Dirty Wars Dirty Wars
Rick Rowley For elevating the art of observational cinema through sophisticated lensing and electric color pallette.
Winner
Who is Dayani Cristal? 6.9
Who is Dayani Cristal? Who is Dayani Crystal
Pau Esteve Birba, Mark Silver Within its smartly conceived and complex work for some of the most potent poetic images we encountered.
Winner
Cinematography Award / Dramatic
Mother of George Mother of George
Bradford Young For its expressive use of naturalistic lighting to evoke the state of mind of the characters and the sense of time and place in two very different films.
Winner
Ain't Them Bodies Saints 6.4
Ain't Them Bodies Saints
Bradford Young For its expressive use of naturalistic lighting to evoke the state of mind of the characters and the sense of time and place in two very different films.
Winner
Mother of George Mother of George
Bradford Young For its expressive use of naturalistic lighting to evoke the state of mind of the characters and the sense of time and place in two very different films.
Winner
Ain't Them Bodies Saints 6.4
Ain't Them Bodies Saints
Bradford Young For its expressive use of naturalistic lighting to evoke the state of mind of the characters and the sense of time and place in two very different films.
Winner
Cinematography Award / World Cinema - Dramatic
Lasting Nieulotne
Michal Englert For film that comes alive through its cinematography.
Winner
Directing Award / Documentary
Cutie and the Boxer Cutie and the Boxer
Zachary Heinzerling It's rare to see a film so beautifully crafted in all aspects. It captures the complex nature of love and art in a mesmerizing and deeply human way.
Winner
Directing Award / Dramatic
Afternoon Delight 6.0
Afternoon Delight
Jill Soloway For its deft balance of tone, its exceptional ensemble performances; an original storytelling.
Winner
Directing Award / World Cinema - Documentary
The Machine Which Makes Everything Disappear Manqana, romelic kvelafers gaaqrobs
Tinatin Gurchiani For its original vision, sense of place, luminous humanity and for having the best title in the festival.
Winner
Directing Award / World Cinema - Dramatic
Crystal Fairy 6.1
Crystal Fairy Crystal Fairy y el cactus mágico
Sebastián Silva One film above all the films we saw felt organic and unassuming; we fell in love with the characters without ever knowing too much about them, embarking with them on a fascinating journey infused with humor and discovery.
Winner
Special Jury Prize / Documentary
American Promise American Promise
Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson By turning the camera on themselves, the filmmakers give a raw and unflinching look at the complex landscapes from his face, educating and bringing up their children in contemporary America.
Winner
American Promise American Promise
Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson By turning the camera on themselves, the filmmakers give a raw and unflinching look at the complex landscapes from his face, educating and bringing up their children in contemporary America.
Winner
Inequality for All 7.8
Inequality for All
Jacob Kornbluth With clarity, humor and heart, this timely film reveals the underpinnings of an urgent threat to American democracy.
Winner
Special Jury Prize / Dramatic
Upstream Color 6.6
Upstream Color
Johnny Marshall, Sheyn Karrut "Sound Design" - A film that we thought had absorbing use of sound and incredible aural inventiveness.
Winner
The Spectacular Now 7.0
The Spectacular Now
Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller "Acting" - For two young actors who showed rare honesty, naturalism and transparency and whose performances brought up the best in each other.
Winner
Upstream Color 6.6
Upstream Color
Johnny Marshall, Sheyn Karrut "Sound Design" - A film that we thought had absorbing use of sound and incredible aural inventiveness.
Winner
Special Jury Prize / World Cinema - Documentary
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer 7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Mike Lerner, Maxim Pozdorovkin For their bold and articulate confrontation with power and for the sexy fuck you smurks.
Winner
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer 7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Mike Lerner, Maxim Pozdorovkin For their bold and articulate confrontation with power and for the sexy fuck you smurks.
Winner
Special Jury Prize / World Cinema - Dramatic
Circles Krugovi
Srdan Golubović A film that deals with anger, guilt, and redemption in the time of conflict. It makes us realize the absurdity and pointlessness of war and its permutations.
Winner
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
In a World... 6.2
In a World...
Lake Bell For its laugh out loud comedic moments, its memorably drawn characters and its shrewd social commentary.
Winner
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
Computer Chess Computer Chess
Andrew Bujalski For its offbeat and formalistically adventurous exploration of questions of articial intelligence and human connections.
Winner
Editing Award / Documentary
Gideon's Army Gideon's Army
Matthew Hamachek For skillfully crafting an unforgettable narrative through personal stories that luminated the larger issues of race in class in America's legal system.
Winner
Editing Award / World Cinema - Documentary
The Summit The Summit
Ben Stark We knew the ending of this film, from the first frame but it's still thrilling and compelling. It kept us from the edge of our seat.
Winner
Screenwriting Award / World Cinema - Dramatic
Wajma, an Afghan Love Story Wajma
Barmak Akram We all felt that the writing of this film is so natural that it became practically invisible. We felt through right there with the characters watching the story unfold right before our eyes.
Winner
Short Film Jury Prize / Animation
Irish Folk Furniture Irish Folk Furniture
Tony Donoghue We found this film full of life and told with a beautiful simplicity.
Winner
Short Film Jury Prize / Fiction
Whiplash Whiplash
Damien Chazelle For its wicked sense of humor, fantastic ensemble acting and razor sharp directing.
Winner
Short Film Jury Prize / International Fiction
The Date Treffit
Yenni Toyvoniemi For its hysterical take on performance and anxiety and using the short form to maximum effect and two felines having wild sex.
Winner
Short Film Jury Prize / Non-Fiction
Skinningrove Skinningrove
Michael Almereyda We found this film driven by pure storytelling with a capacity to inject life and past histories while addressing the artist's documentarian.
Winner
Short Film Special Jury Prize
Palimpsest Palimpsest
Joel Nagle "For Acting" - This performer's quiet presence and subtle depth was a standout amongst talented actors and actresses.
Winner
Sundance Institute/Mahindra Global Filmmaking Award
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
The Whistle Gwizdek
Gzhegozh Zarichnyy Constantly suprising us with its depth and humor, the short skillfully captured an everyday story and makes it magical; beautifully composed and exceptionally paced; it goes without saying that we love this film.
Winner
All nominees
Century Century
Kevin Jerome Everson
Social Butterfly Social Butterfly
Lauren Wolkstein
The Capsule The Capsule
Athina Rachel Tsangari
#PostModem #PostModem
Lucas Leyva, Jillian Mayer
The Event The Event
Julia Pott
Seraph Seraph
Desh Shou
The Battle of Amfar The Battle of Amfar
Rob Epstein, Jeffrey M. Friedman
The Apocalypse The Apocalypse
Andrew Zuchero
K.I.T. K.I.T.
Michelle Morgan
Black Metal Black Metal
Kat Candler
You Are More Than Beautiful You Are More Than Beautiful
Kim Tae-yong
Le futur proche Le futur proche
Sophie Goyette
Today and Tomorrow Today and Tomorrow
Aaron Douglas Johnston
In Hanford In Hanford
Chris Mars
Oh Willy... Oh Willy...
Marc James Roels, Emma De Swaef
What Do We Have in Our Pockets? What Do We Have in Our Pockets?
Goran Dukić
Tram Tram
Michaela Pavlátová
Outlawed in Pakistan Outlawed in Pakistan
Habiba Nosheen, Hilke Schellmann
Movies Made from Home # 15 Movies Made from Home # 15
Robert Machoian
The Song of the Mechanical Fish Pesnya mekhanicheskoy ryby
Philipp Yuryev
Bite of the Tail Bite of the Tail
Song E Kim
Catnip: Egress to Oblivion? Catnip: Egress to Oblivion?
Jason Willis
The Secret of Trees The Secret of Trees
Albert Meysles
Palimpsest Palimpsest
Michael Tyburski
Fall to Grace 5.9
Fall to Grace
Alexandra Pelosi
Sirocco Sirocco
Hisham Bizri
Datamosh Datamosh
Yung Jake
The Curse The Curse
Fyzal Boulifa
Broken Night Broken Night
Guillermo Arriaga
A Story for the Modlins A Story for the Modlins
Sergio Oksman
Oh Willy... Oh Willy...
Marc James Roels, Emma De Swaef
You Don't Know Jack You Don't Know Jack
Morgan Spurlock
Volume Volume
Mahalia Belo
Boneshaker Boneshaker
Nuotama Bodomo
Magnesium Magnesium
Sam de Jong
Whiplash Whiplash
Damien Chazelle
Iyeza Iyeza
Kudzanai Chiurai
The Date Treffit
Yenni Toyvoniemi
Night Shift Night Shift
Zia Mandviwalla
Benjamin's Flowers Benjamin's Flowers
Malin Erixon
Record/Play Record/Play
Jesse Atlas
The Roper The Roper
Ewan McNicol, Anna Sandilands
Movies Made from Home # 6 Movies Made from Home # 6
Robert Machoian
Scrubber Scrubber
Romola Garai
Endless Day Endless Day
Anna Frances Ewert
Irish Folk Furniture Irish Folk Furniture
Tony Donoghue
The Captain The Captain
Nash Edgerton, Spencer Susser
Gun Gun
Spencer Gillis
Skinningrove Skinningrove
Michael Almereyda
Jonah Jonah
Kibwe Tavares
The Captain The Captain
Nash Edgerton, Spencer Susser
Reindeer Reindeer
Eva Weber
On Suffocation On Suffocation
Jenifer Malmqvist
When the Zombies Come When the Zombies Come
Jon Hurst
Primate Cinema: Apes as Family Primate Cinema: Apes as Family
Rachel Mayeri
Paraíso Paraíso
Nadav Kurtz
The Companion El acompañante
Alvaro Delgado Aparicio
Summer Vacation Summer Vacation
Tal Granit, Sharon Maymon
Outlawed in Pakistan Outlawed in Pakistan
Habiba Nosheen, Hilke Schellmann
Marcel, King of Tervuren Marcel, King of Tervuren
Tom Schroeder
Skin Skin
Jordana Spiro
Feral Feral
Daniel Sousa
30% (women and politics in Sierra Leone) 30% (women and politics in Sierra Leone)
Anna Cady
Karaoke! Karaoke!
Andrew Renzi
#PostModem #PostModem
Lucas Leyva, Jillian Mayer
The Cub The Cub
Riley Stearns
Indian Paintbrush Producer's Award
Ain't Them Bodies Saints 6.4
Ain't Them Bodies Saints
James M. Johnston, Toby Halbrooks
Winner
