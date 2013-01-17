Steve Hoover This movie shooked us to our very core. It is, in one way, a movie about self-sacrifice but, really, it is delicate character study; exuberant, heartbreaking, transcendent, and profoundly moving.
Inequality for All
Jacob Kornbluth
God Loves UgandaGod Loves Uganda
Roger Ross Williams
After TillerAfter Tiller
Martha Shane, Lana Wilson
Citizen KochCitizen Koch
Tia Lessin, Carl Deal
Twenty Feet from Stardom20 Feet from Stardom
Morgan Neville
Cutie and the BoxerCutie and the Boxer
Zachary Heinzerling
99%: The Occupy Wall Street Collaborative Film99%: The Occupy Wall Street Collaborative Film
Meul O The poetry of its images manage to convey an intensity of emotion that affected us all very deeply. The director creates a world that extends far beyond a specific historical situation of its protagonist creating a story that transcends time and place.
Soldier JaneSoldate Jeannette
Daniel Hoesl
HoustonHouston
Bastian Günther
Il Futuro
Alicia Scherson
CirclesKrugovi
Srdan Golubović
LastingNieulotne
Jacek Borcuch
Crystal FairyCrystal Fairy y el cactus mágico
Sebastián Silva
Wajma, an Afghan Love StoryWajma
Barmak Akram
ShoppingShopping
Louis Sutherland, Mark Albiston
What They Don't Talk About When They Talk About LoveYang tidak dibicarakan ketika membicarakan cinta
Sebastián Silva One film above all the films we saw felt organic and unassuming; we fell in love with the characters without ever knowing too much about them, embarking with them on a fascinating journey infused with humor and discovery.
Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson By turning the camera on themselves, the filmmakers give a raw and unflinching look at the complex landscapes from his face, educating and bringing up their children in contemporary America.
Inequality for All
Jacob Kornbluth With clarity, humor and heart, this timely film reveals the underpinnings of an urgent threat to American democracy.
Barmak Akram We all felt that the writing of this film is so natural that it became practically invisible. We felt through right there with the characters watching the story unfold right before our eyes.
Gzhegozh Zarichnyy Constantly suprising us with its depth and humor, the short skillfully captured an everyday story and makes it magical; beautifully composed and exceptionally paced; it goes without saying that we love this film.
CenturyCentury
Kevin Jerome Everson
Social ButterflySocial Butterfly
Lauren Wolkstein
The CapsuleThe Capsule
Athina Rachel Tsangari
#PostModem#PostModem
Lucas Leyva, Jillian Mayer
The EventThe Event
Julia Pott
SeraphSeraph
Desh Shou
The Battle of AmfarThe Battle of Amfar
Rob Epstein, Jeffrey M. Friedman
The ApocalypseThe Apocalypse
Andrew Zuchero
K.I.T.K.I.T.
Michelle Morgan
Black MetalBlack Metal
Kat Candler
You Are More Than BeautifulYou Are More Than Beautiful
Kim Tae-yong
Le futur procheLe futur proche
Sophie Goyette
Today and TomorrowToday and Tomorrow
Aaron Douglas Johnston
In HanfordIn Hanford
Chris Mars
What Do We Have in Our Pockets?What Do We Have in Our Pockets?
Goran Dukić
TramTram
Michaela Pavlátová
Outlawed in PakistanOutlawed in Pakistan
Habiba Nosheen, Hilke Schellmann
Movies Made from Home # 15Movies Made from Home # 15
Robert Machoian
The Song of the Mechanical FishPesnya mekhanicheskoy ryby
Philipp Yuryev
Bite of the TailBite of the Tail
Song E Kim
Catnip: Egress to Oblivion?Catnip: Egress to Oblivion?
Jason Willis
The Secret of TreesThe Secret of Trees
Albert Meysles
PalimpsestPalimpsest
Michael Tyburski
Fall to Grace
Alexandra Pelosi
SiroccoSirocco
Hisham Bizri
DatamoshDatamosh
Yung Jake
The CurseThe Curse
Fyzal Boulifa
Broken NightBroken Night
Guillermo Arriaga
A Story for the ModlinsA Story for the Modlins
Sergio Oksman
You Don't Know JackYou Don't Know Jack
Morgan Spurlock
VolumeVolume
Mahalia Belo
BoneshakerBoneshaker
Nuotama Bodomo
MagnesiumMagnesium
Sam de Jong
WhiplashWhiplash
Damien Chazelle
IyezaIyeza
Kudzanai Chiurai
The DateTreffit
Yenni Toyvoniemi
Night ShiftNight Shift
Zia Mandviwalla
Benjamin's FlowersBenjamin's Flowers
Malin Erixon
Record/PlayRecord/Play
Jesse Atlas
The RoperThe Roper
Ewan McNicol, Anna Sandilands
Movies Made from Home # 6Movies Made from Home # 6
Robert Machoian
ScrubberScrubber
Romola Garai
Endless DayEndless Day
Anna Frances Ewert
Irish Folk FurnitureIrish Folk Furniture
Tony Donoghue
The CaptainThe Captain
Nash Edgerton, Spencer Susser
GunGun
Spencer Gillis
SkinningroveSkinningrove
Michael Almereyda
JonahJonah
Kibwe Tavares
ReindeerReindeer
Eva Weber
On SuffocationOn Suffocation
Jenifer Malmqvist
When the Zombies ComeWhen the Zombies Come
Jon Hurst
Primate Cinema: Apes as FamilyPrimate Cinema: Apes as Family
Rachel Mayeri
ParaísoParaíso
Nadav Kurtz
The CompanionEl acompañante
Alvaro Delgado Aparicio
Summer VacationSummer Vacation
Tal Granit, Sharon Maymon
Marcel, King of TervurenMarcel, King of Tervuren
Tom Schroeder
SkinSkin
Jordana Spiro
FeralFeral
Daniel Sousa
30% (women and politics in Sierra Leone)30% (women and politics in Sierra Leone)