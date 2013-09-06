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Poster of Il Futuro
5.9
Il Futuro - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Il Futuro
5.9

Il Futuro

, 2012
Il Futuro
Italy, Chile, Germany, Spain / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Il Futuro
5.9
Il Futuro - Trailer
Il Futuro  Trailer

Synopsis

When their parents die, Bianca starts to smoke and Tomas is still a virgin. The orphans explore the dangerous streets of adulthood until Bianca finds Maciste, a retired Mr. Universe, and enters his dark mansion in search of a future.

Cast

Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer
Maciste
Nicolas Vaporidis
Libyan
Manuela Martelli
Bianca
Pino Calabrese
Policeman
Luigi Ciardo
Tomas
Alessandro Giallocosta
Alessandro Giallocosta
Bologman
Daniela Piperno
Social Worker
Patricia Rivadeneira
Hairdresser's Owner
Maria De Aracelli
Hairdresser
Araceli Budía
Hairdresser
Director Alicia Scherson
Writer Roberto Bolaño, Alicia Scherson
Composer Pablo Cervantes, Caroline Chaspoul, Eduardo Henríquez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Chile / Germany / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 6 September 2013
Release date
15 October 2015 Greece
6 September 2013 USA
Worldwide Gross $14,001
Production Movimento Film, Jirafa, Pandora Films
Also known as
Il futuro, The Future, El futuro, A jövő, Il Futuro - Eine Lumpengeschichte in Rom, Przyszłość, Το μέλλον, Грядущее, ネイキッド・ボディ

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Il Futuro - Trailer
Il Futuro Trailer
Il Futuro - Red band trailer
Il Futuro Red band trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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