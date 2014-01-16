Talal Derki From one of the darkest corners of the world emerge a film that explores the affection, brotherhood and love and a central character whose conviction drove a generation of young people to fight for what they believed in. Despite the inhumane conditions, the filmmaking team was able to deliver a beautifully crafted film while working with elements that were totally out of their control.
Ross Kauffman, Rachel Beth Anderson For the graceful creation of striking imagery with deep sensitivity to the moment.
Thomas Balmès, Nina Bernfeld This film delivered a truly exquisite and striking cinematic experience through light and composition. The cinematographer's eye tenderly explores the visual extremes of the film's young protaganist and the harsh yet gorgeous landscape that surrounds them.
E-TeamE-Team
Katter Hodierne A director who took us to a new strange foreign world. Directing his first narrative feature film in a language he doesn't even speak, a beautiful poetic film. We're impressed with the authenticity, the integrity and the control we saw in this film.
Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard Arguably being the most exciting film in competition, it ruthlessly deconstructs two very different art forms - music and documentary - yet takes nothing away from the everyday reality or magic of its main subject. This is documentary storytelling at its most visionary and mind blowing.
20,000 Days on Earth
Hubert Sauper Cinematic Bravery -This film combines true visionary filmmaking which your adventure to confront some of the most complex and important issues of our planet. Replacing the traditional camera tripod with the dangers yet profound human cinematography, the filmmakers parachute their audience into some of the most bizarre, deranged and beautiful places cinema has ever seen. The result is a deeply troubling masterpiece with glimpses of pure joy and hope.
Mark Heyman, Craig Johnson For a screenplay that skillfully writes the line between heartbreaking drama and side-splitting humor in a story that keeps us invested because the writers care deeply about all the characters.
The Skeleton Twins
Jonathan Amos Truth and documentary editing can be opposing forces. Rarely do we, as a jury, see a film confront this paradox with such boldness and unexpected authenticity. Constructing a narrative and a cinematic reality that seamlessly blends performance and storytelling with deep emotional truths.