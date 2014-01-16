Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Sundance Film Festival Events Sundance Film Festival 2014

All nominated films "Sundance Film Festival" in 2014

Site USA
Date 16 January 2014 - 26 January 2014
Grand Jury Prize / Documentary
Rich Hill Rich Hill
Tracy Droz Tragos, Andrew Droz Palermo For the beauty of its quiet and powerful storytelling revealing its character's dignity in the face of immense challenges.
Winner
All nominees
All the Beautiful Things All the Beautiful Things
John D. Harkrider
Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart
Jeremiah Zagar
Fed Up Fed Up
Stephanie Soechtig
The Case Against 8 The Case Against 8
Ryan White, Ben Cotner
No No: A Dockumentary No No: A Dockumentary
Jeffrey Radice
Cesar's Last Fast Cesar's Last Fast
Lorena Parlee, Richard Ray Perez
Watchers of the Sky Watchers of the Sky
Edet Belzberg
The Overnighters 7.4
The Overnighters
Jesse Moss
Ivory Tower 7.0
Ivory Tower
Andrew Rossi
The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz 8.0
The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz
Brian Knappenberger
Marmato Marmato
Mark Grieco
Private Violence Private Violence
Cynthia Hill
Alive Inside: A Story of Music and Memory Alive Inside
Michael Rossato-Bennett
Dinosaur 13 Dinosaur 13
Todd Douglas Miller
E-Team E-Team
Katy Chevigny, Ross Kauffman
E-Team E-Team
Katy Chevigny, Ross Kauffman
The Case Against 8 The Case Against 8
Ryan White, Ben Cotner
Grand Jury Prize / Dramatic
Whiplash 7.9
Whiplash
Damien Chazelle Film of uncommon skill that showcases two compelling characters and pulses to a dazzling and irresistible beat.
Winner
All nominees
Low Down 6.5
Low Down
Dzheff Prayss
The Skeleton Twins 6.8
The Skeleton Twins
Craig Johnson
The Sleepwalker The Sleepwalker
Mona Fastvold
Song One 5.7
Song One
Kate Barker
Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter 6.6
Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter
David Zellner
Hellion 5.9
Hellion
Kat Candler
Happy Christmas 5.4
Happy Christmas
Joe Swanberg
Dear White People 6.1
Dear White People
Justin Simien
Camp X-Ray 7.5
Camp X-Ray
Piter Settler
Cold in July 7.3
Cold in July
Jim Mickle
God's Pocket 6.1
God's Pocket
John Slattery
Jamie Marks Is Dead 5.4
Jamie Marks Is Dead
Carter Smith
Infinitely Polar Bear 6.6
Infinitely Polar Bear
Maya Forbes
Life After Beth 6.3
Life After Beth
Dzheff Beyna
Fishing Without Nets 6.5
Fishing Without Nets
Katter Hodierne
Grand Jury Prize / World Cinema - Documentary
The Return to Homs The Return to Homs
Talal Derki From one of the darkest corners of the world emerge a film that explores the affection, brotherhood and love and a central character whose conviction drove a generation of young people to fight for what they believed in. Despite the inhumane conditions, the filmmaking team was able to deliver a beautifully crafted film while working with elements that were totally out of their control.
Winner
All nominees
20,000 Days on Earth 6.2
20,000 Days on Earth
Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard
The Notorious Mr. Bout The Notorious Mr. Bout
Tony Gerber, Maxim Pozdorovkin
My Prairie Home My Prairie Home
Chelsea McMullan
Web Junkie Web Junkie
Hilla Medalia, Shosh Shlam
Sepideh Sepideh
Berit Madsen
Concerning Violence Om våld
Göran Olsson
Love Child 5.6
Love Child
Valerie Veatch
Happiness 7.1
Happiness
Thomas Balmès
Mr. Leos caraX 6.6
Mr. Leos caraX Mr. X
Tessa Luiz-Salome
20,000 Days on Earth 6.2
20,000 Days on Earth
Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard
The Green Prince 7.6
The Green Prince
Nadav Shirman
We Come as Friends We Come as Friends
Hubert Sauper
Web Junkie Web Junkie
Hilla Medalia, Shosh Shlam
Grand Jury Prize / World Cinema - Dramatic
To Kill a Man Matar a un Hombre
Alejandro Fernández Almendras
Winner
All nominees
God Help the Girl 6.4
God Help the Girl
Stewart Murdoch
The Disobedient Neposlusni
Mina Djukic
Lock Charmer El cerrajero
Natalia Smirnoff
Lilting Lilting
Hong Khaou
White Shadow 6.4
White Shadow
Noaz Deshe
Wetlands 5.6
Wetlands
David Vnendt
Viktoria Viktoria
Maya Vitkova
Liar's Dice Liar's Dice
Geethu Mohandas
52 Tuesdays 52 Tuesdays
Sophie Hyde
Blind 6.9
Blind
Eskil Vogt
Difret Difret
Zeresenay Mehari
NHK Award
Approaching the Unknown 4.9
Approaching the Unknown
Mark Elijah Rosenberg
Winner
Audience Award / Best of Next!
Imperial Dreams Imperial Dreams
Malik Vitthal
Winner
All nominees
The Foxy Merkins The Foxy Merkins
Madeleine Olnek
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night 6.9
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Ana Lily Amirpour
Land Ho! 5.9
Land Ho!
Aaron Katz, Martha Stephens
Listen Up Philip 6.3
Listen Up Philip
Alex Ross Perry
Appropriate Behavior Appropriate Behavior
Desiree Akhavan
Ping Pong Summer 5.8
Ping Pong Summer
Maykl Talli
Drunktown's Finest Drunktown's Finest
Sydney Freeland
War Story War Story
Mark Jackson
Memphis Memphis
Tim Sutton
Obvious Child 6.8
Obvious Child
Gillian Robespierre
Audience Award / Documentary
Alive Inside: A Story of Music and Memory Alive Inside
Michael Rossato-Bennett
Winner
Audience Award / Dramatic
Whiplash 7.9
Whiplash
Damien Chazelle
Winner
Audience Award / Shorts
Chapel Perilous Chapel Perilous
Matthew Lessner
Winner
Audience Award / World Cinema - Documentary
The Green Prince 7.6
The Green Prince
Nadav Shirman
Winner
Audience Award / World Cinema - Dramatic
Difret Difret
Zeresenay Mehari
Winner
Cinematography Award / Documentary
E-Team E-Team
Ross Kauffman, Rachel Beth Anderson For the graceful creation of striking imagery with deep sensitivity to the moment.
Winner
Happiness 7.1
Happiness
Thomas Balmès, Nina Bernfeld This film delivered a truly exquisite and striking cinematic experience through light and composition. The cinematographer's eye tenderly explores the visual extremes of the film's young protaganist and the harsh yet gorgeous landscape that surrounds them.
Winner
E-Team E-Team
Ross Kauffman, Rachel Beth Anderson For the graceful creation of striking imagery with deep sensitivity to the moment.
Winner
Happiness 7.1
Happiness
Thomas Balmès, Nina Bernfeld This film delivered a truly exquisite and striking cinematic experience through light and composition. The cinematographer's eye tenderly explores the visual extremes of the film's young protaganist and the harsh yet gorgeous landscape that surrounds them.
Winner
Cinematography Award / Dramatic
Low Down 6.5
Low Down
Christopher Blauvelt With beautiful texture and sculpted lighting, it illuminates an unromantic world and makes it elegant.
Winner
Cinematography Award / World Cinema - Dramatic
Lilting Lilting
Ula Pontikos
Winner
All nominees
Difret Difret
Monika Lenczewska
Directing Award / Documentary
The Case Against 8 The Case Against 8
Ryan White, Ben Cotner For capturing a historic moment from the perspective of multiple subjects in an intricate and engaging way.
Winner
The Case Against 8 The Case Against 8
Ryan White, Ben Cotner For capturing a historic moment from the perspective of multiple subjects in an intricate and engaging way.
Winner
Directing Award / Dramatic
Fishing Without Nets 6.5
Fishing Without Nets
Katter Hodierne A director who took us to a new strange foreign world. Directing his first narrative feature film in a language he doesn't even speak, a beautiful poetic film. We're impressed with the authenticity, the integrity and the control we saw in this film.
Winner
Directing Award / World Cinema - Documentary
20,000 Days on Earth 6.2
20,000 Days on Earth
Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard Arguably being the most exciting film in competition, it ruthlessly deconstructs two very different art forms - music and documentary - yet takes nothing away from the everyday reality or magic of its main subject. This is documentary storytelling at its most visionary and mind blowing.
Winner
20,000 Days on Earth 6.2
20,000 Days on Earth
Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard Arguably being the most exciting film in competition, it ruthlessly deconstructs two very different art forms - music and documentary - yet takes nothing away from the everyday reality or magic of its main subject. This is documentary storytelling at its most visionary and mind blowing.
Winner
Directing Award / World Cinema - Dramatic
52 Tuesdays 52 Tuesdays
Sophie Hyde
Winner
Special Jury Prize / Documentary
The Overnighters 7.4
The Overnighters
Jesse Moss Intuitive Filmmaking - For the portrayal of a complex character as told through remarkably intimate moments.
Winner
Watchers of the Sky Watchers of the Sky
Edet Belzberg Use of Animation -For profoundly artful animation that deepens our understanding of character and story.
Winner
Special Jury Prize / Dramatic
Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter 6.6
Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter
The Octopus Project Musical Score -We want to recognize the mysterious and evocative musical score created by the Austin Texas band, the Octopus Project.
Winner
Dear White People 6.1
Dear White People
Justin Simien Breakthrough Talent -The movie with a reverence, audacity and a sense of humor that was unique in its category, for the arrival of original and exciting new voice in American cinema.
Winner
Special Jury Prize / World Cinema - Documentary
We Come as Friends We Come as Friends
Hubert Sauper Cinematic Bravery -This film combines true visionary filmmaking which your adventure to confront some of the most complex and important issues of our planet. Replacing the traditional camera tripod with the dangers yet profound human cinematography, the filmmakers parachute their audience into some of the most bizarre, deranged and beautiful places cinema has ever seen. The result is a deeply troubling masterpiece with glimpses of pure joy and hope.
Winner
Special Jury Prize / World Cinema - Dramatic
God Help the Girl 6.4
God Help the Girl
Ensemble -A delightful ensemble performance in which the director brought its own unique universe into cinema.
Winner
God Help the Girl 6.4
God Help the Girl
Emily Browning, Hannah Murray, Olly Alexander
Winner
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
The Skeleton Twins 6.8
The Skeleton Twins
Mark Heyman, Craig Johnson For a screenplay that skillfully writes the line between heartbreaking drama and side-splitting humor in a story that keeps us invested because the writers care deeply about all the characters.
Winner
The Skeleton Twins 6.8
The Skeleton Twins
Mark Heyman, Craig Johnson For a screenplay that skillfully writes the line between heartbreaking drama and side-splitting humor in a story that keeps us invested because the writers care deeply about all the characters.
Winner
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
I Origins 7.2
I Origins
Mike Cahill For its depiction of a molecular biologist and his lab partner who uncovers starkling evidence that could fundamentally change society as we know it.
Winner
Editing Award / Documentary
Watchers of the Sky Watchers of the Sky
Karen Sim, Jenny Golden For the masterful interweaving of desperate and complex elements to create an immensely powerful story.
Winner
Editing Award / World Cinema - Documentary
20,000 Days on Earth 6.2
20,000 Days on Earth
Jonathan Amos Truth and documentary editing can be opposing forces. Rarely do we, as a jury, see a film confront this paradox with such boldness and unexpected authenticity. Constructing a narrative and a cinematic reality that seamlessly blends performance and storytelling with deep emotional truths.
Winner
Screenwriting Award / World Cinema - Dramatic
Blind 6.9
Blind
Eskil Vogt
Winner
Short Film Jury Prize / Animation
Yearbook Yearbook
Bernardo Britto
Winner
Short Film Jury Prize / Fiction
Gregory Go Boom Gregory Go Boom
Janicza Bravo
Winner
Short Film Jury Prize / International Fiction
The Cut La coupe
Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
Winner
Short Film Jury Prize / Non-Fiction
I Think This Is the Closest to How the Footage Looked Ani choshev she'ze hachi karov le'eich she'hazilum niraa
Michal Vaknin, Yuval Hameiri
Winner
Short Film Special Jury Prize
Rat Pack Rat Rat Pack Rat
Todd Rohal For unique vision.
Winner
Love. Love. Love. Love. Love. Love.
Sandhya Daisy Sundaram For non-fiction.
Winner
Burger Burger
Magnus Mork For direction and ensemble cast.
Winner
Sundance Institute/Mahindra Global Filmmaking Award
Monsoon Monsoon
Hong Khaou
Winner
A War 7.0
A War Krigen / A War
Tobias Lindholm
Winner
Masaan Masaan
Neeraj Ghaywan
Winner
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Of God and Dogs Of God and Dogs
Abounaddara Collective
Winner
All nominees
Fe26 Fe26
Kevin Jerome Everson
The Big House Al Bayt Al Kabeer
Musa Syeed
Tim and Susan Have Matching Handguns Tim and Susan Have Matching Handguns
Joe Callander
Wakening Wakening
Danis Goulet
Syndromeda Syndromeda
Patrik Eklund
Notes on Blindness: Rainfall Notes on Blindness: Rainfall
Pit Middlton, James Spinney
Me + Her Me + Her
Joseph Oxford
The End of Eating Everything The End of Eating Everything
Wangechi Mutu
I'm a Mitzvah I'm a Mitzvah
Benjamin Berman
Bishtar az do saat 6.9
Bishtar az do saat
Ali Asgari
Marilyn Myller Marilyn Myller
Michael Please
Godka cirka Godka cirka
Antonio Tibaldi, Álex Lora
Best Best
William Oldroyd
Astigmatismo Astigmatismo
Nicolaï Troshinsky
Here Come the Girls Here Come the Girls
Young Jean Lee
Passer Passer Passer Passer
Lou Morton
The Lion's Mouth Opens The Lion's Mouth Opens
Lucy Walker
My Sense of Modesty Où je mets ma pudeur
Sébastien Bailly
The Last Days of Peter Bergmann The Last Days of Peter Bergmann
Ciaran Cassidy
Chapel Perilous Chapel Perilous
Matthew Lessner
Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr. 6.5
Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr.
Geeta Gandbhir, Perri Peltz
Gregory Go Boom Gregory Go Boom
Janicza Bravo
Rat Pack Rat Rat Pack Rat
Todd Rohal
Kekasih Kekasih
Diffan Sina Norman
Piece, Peace Piece, Peace
Jae-in Park
I Think This Is the Closest to How the Footage Looked Ani choshev she'ze hachi karov le'eich she'hazilum niraa
Michal Vaknin, Yuval Hameiri
Burger Burger
Magnus Mork
The Last Days of Peter Bergmann The Last Days of Peter Bergmann
Morgan Bushe, Ciaran Cassidy
Yearbook Yearbook
Bernardo Britto
Dawn Dawn
Rose McGowan
Cruising Electric Cruising Electric
Brumby Boylston
Verbatim: What Is a Photocopier? Verbatim: What Is a Photocopier?
Brett Weiner
The Cut La coupe
Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
Phantom Limb Phantom Limb
Alex Grigg
Master Muscles Master Muscles
Efrén Hernández
Subconscious Password Subconscious Password
Chris Landreth
Dig Dig
Toby Halbrooks
The Bravest, the Boldest The Bravest, the Boldest
Moon Molson
Untucked Untucked
Danny Pudi
Here I Am... There You Are... Harey ani, Harey ata
Dikla Elkaslassi
Butter Lamp La lampe au beurre de yak
Wei Hu
Life's a bitch Toutes des connes
François Jaros
Blame It on the Seagull Det var ikke jeg, det var fiskmåsen
Julie Engaas
Choreography Choreography
David Redmon, Ashley Sabin
Catherine Catherine
Dean Fleischer-Camp
Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr. 6.5
Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr.
Geeta Gandbhir, Perri Peltz
Afronauts Afronauts
Nuotama Bodomo
Love. Love. Love. Love. Love. Love.
Sandhya Daisy Sundaram
Allergy to Originality Allergy to Originality
Drew Christie
Black Mulberry Shavi Tuta
Gabriel Razmadze
Hacked Circuit Hacked Circuit
Deborah Stratman
Crime: The Animated Series Crime: The Animated Series
Alix Lambert, Samuel Chou
Mi Nina Mi Vida Mi Nina Mi Vida
Yan Giroux
Exchange and Mart Exchange and Mart
Martin Clark, Cara Connolly
Crime: The Animated Series Crime: The Animated Series
Alix Lambert, Samuel Chou
The Immaculate Reception The Immaculate Reception
Charlotte Glynn
Funnel Funnel
Andre Hyland
White Morning White Morning
Paul Barritt
The Present The Present
Wen-Ming Hsieh
Choreography Choreography
David Redmon, Ashley Sabin
Jonathan's Chest Jonathan's Chest
Christopher Radcliff
The Obvious Child The Obvious Child
Stephen Irwin
Pleasure Pleasure
Ninja Thyberg
Person to Person Person to Person
Dustin Guy Defa
Notes on Blindness: Rainfall Notes on Blindness: Rainfall
Pit Middlton, James Spinney
2 Girls 1 Cake 2 piger 1 kage
Dzhens Dal
130919: A Portrait of Marina Abramovic 130919: A Portrait of Marina Abramovic
Matthu Placek
One Billion Rising One Billion Rising
Eve Ensler, Tony Stroebel
Red Crown Producer's Award
Obvious Child 6.8
Obvious Child
Elisabeth Holm
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more