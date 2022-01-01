|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Perfection
|Channing Tatum / Wayne Kirkpatrick
|2:33
|2
|Wonderful Life
|Zendaya / Wayne Kirkpatrick
|3:11
|3
|Percy's Pressure
|Джеймс Корден / Wayne Kirkpatrick
|2:16
|4
|Wonderful Questions
|Channing Tatum, Zendaya / Wayne Kirkpatrick
|2:12
|5
|Let it Lie
|Common / Wayne Kirkpatrick
|5:13
|6
|Moment of Truth
|Cyn / Wayne Kirkpatrick
|3:50
|7
|Finally Free
|Niall Horan
|3:24
|8
|This is My World
|Heitor Pereira
|2:19
|9
|Practice Gong
|Heitor Pereira
|1:45
|10
|Plane Crash
|Heitor Pereira
|1:12
|11
|Banished
|Heitor Pereira
|1:15
|12
|Jumping Spider
|Heitor Pereira
|1:39
|13
|The S.E.S.
|Heitor Pereira
|5:03
|14
|New World
|Heitor Pereira
|2:32
|15
|Migo Meets the Smallfoot
|Heitor Pereira
|4:09
|16
|Bear Cave
|Heitor Pereira
|3:04
|17
|Grow a Conscience
|Heitor Pereira
|1:39
|18
|Up the Mountain
|Heitor Pereira
|0:47
|19
|Behold, The Smallfoot!
|Heitor Pereira
|3:43
|20
|Meechee and Percy
|Heitor Pereira
|0:55
|21
|Public Betrayal
|Heitor Pereira
|3:22
|22
|Dorgle Pep Talk
|Heitor Pereira
|2:28
|23
|Where is Meechee?
|Heitor Pereira
|2:16
|24
|Village Escape
|Heitor Pereira
|4:51
|25
|Clouds Lifted
|Heitor Pereira
|4:05