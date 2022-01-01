Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Смолфут
Smallfoot Смолфут 2018 / США
7.5
77 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из мультфильма «Смолфут» (2018)

Smallfoot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
Smallfoot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 25 композиций. Channing Tatum, Zendaya, Джеймс Корден, Channing Tatum, Zendaya, Common, Cyn, Niall Horan, Heitor Pereira
Smallfoot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Smallfoot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 7 композиций. Channing Tatum, Zendaya, Джеймс Корден, Channing Tatum, Zendaya, Common, Cyn, Niall Horan
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Perfection Channing Tatum / Wayne Kirkpatrick 2:33
2 Wonderful Life Zendaya / Wayne Kirkpatrick 3:11
3 Percy's Pressure Джеймс Корден / Wayne Kirkpatrick 2:16
4 Wonderful Questions Channing Tatum, Zendaya / Wayne Kirkpatrick 2:12
5 Let it Lie Common / Wayne Kirkpatrick 5:13
6 Moment of Truth Cyn / Wayne Kirkpatrick 3:50
7 Finally Free Niall Horan 3:24
8 This is My World Heitor Pereira 2:19
9 Practice Gong Heitor Pereira 1:45
10 Plane Crash Heitor Pereira 1:12
11 Banished Heitor Pereira 1:15
12 Jumping Spider Heitor Pereira 1:39
13 The S.E.S. Heitor Pereira 5:03
14 New World Heitor Pereira 2:32
15 Migo Meets the Smallfoot Heitor Pereira 4:09
16 Bear Cave Heitor Pereira 3:04
17 Grow a Conscience Heitor Pereira 1:39
18 Up the Mountain Heitor Pereira 0:47
19 Behold, The Smallfoot! Heitor Pereira 3:43
20 Meechee and Percy Heitor Pereira 0:55
21 Public Betrayal Heitor Pereira 3:22
22 Dorgle Pep Talk Heitor Pereira 2:28
23 Where is Meechee? Heitor Pereira 2:16
24 Village Escape Heitor Pereira 4:51
25 Clouds Lifted Heitor Pereira 4:05
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Смолфут» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Смолфут» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
