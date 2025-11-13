Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain Action

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Action genre

Inception 8.8
1 Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
Gladiator 8.6
2 Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action 2000, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
3 The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Aliens 8.3
4 Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi 1986, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Covenant 8.2
5 The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, Great Britain / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Terminator 8.2
6 The Terminator
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 1984, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Casino Royale 8.0
7 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
8 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
Ant-Man 7.9
9 Ant-Man
Sci-Fi, Action 2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
No Time to Die 7.9
10 No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Kick-Ass 2 7.8
11 Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy 2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Wrath of Man 7.8
12 Wrath of Man
Crime, Action, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Skyfall 7.8
13 Skyfall
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
V for Vendetta 7.7
14 V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Watchmen 7.6
15 Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller 2009, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Baby Driver 7.6
16 Baby Driver
Action, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Crank 7.5
17 Crank
Drama, Action, Thriller 2006, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Plane 7.5
18 Plane
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Underworld 7.4
19 Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
Rate
RocknRolla 7.4
20 RocknRolla
Action 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Fury 7.4
21 Fury
War, Action, Drama 2014, Great Britain
Rate
Tenet 7.3
22 Tenet
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2020, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Resident Evil 7.3
23 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Rate
Dredd 7.3
24 Dredd
Sci-Fi, Action 2012, Great Britain
Rate
Terminator Salvation 7.2
25 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Rate
A Working Man 7.1
26 A Working Man
Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Overlord 7.1
27 Overlord
Action 2018, Great Britain
Rate
A Minecraft Movie 7.1
28 A Minecraft Movie
Fantasy, Action 2025, USA / Sweden / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Spectre 6.9
29 Spectre
Adventure, Thriller, Action 2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Smokin' Aces 6.9
30 Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy 2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Rate
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 6.9
31 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Action, Animation, Comedy 2022, Great Britain / China / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
London Has Fallen 6.8
32 London Has Fallen
Crime, Action, Thriller 2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
33 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Rate
Doomsday 6.8
34 Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Quantum of Solace 6.8
35 Quantum of Solace
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Transcendence 6.7
36 Transcendence
Thriller, Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2014, Great Britain / USA / China
Rate
Hypnotic 6.7
37 Hypnotic
Action, Detective, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Unlocked 6.7
38 Unlocked
Thriller, Action 2017, Great Britain
Rate
Free Fire 6.7
39 Free Fire
Crime, Action, Drama 2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
Against the Current 6.6
40 Against the Current
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
41 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
Solomon Kane 6.4
42 Solomon Kane
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2009, France / Czechia / Great Britain
Rate
Kon-Tiki 6.4
43 Kon-Tiki
Action, Biography, Drama, Adventure, History 2012, Great Britain / Norway / Denmark
Rate
Cold Pursuit 6.4
44 Cold Pursuit
Action, Thriller, Drama 2019, Great Britain
Rate
Exodus: Gods and Kings 6.4
45 Exodus: Gods and Kings
Action, Drama, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 6.4
46 Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Rate
Civil War 6.4
47 Civil War
Action, Drama 2024, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Havoc 6.3
48 Havoc
Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
King Arthur 6.3
49 King Arthur
Drama, Action, War, Adventure 2004, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Rate
Doom 6.2
50 Doom
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2005, Germany / USA / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
The King's Man 6.2
51 The King's Man
Action, Comedy 2021, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Crow 6.1
52 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Argylle 6.0
53 Argylle
Action 2024, Great Britain
Rate
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
54 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Rate
Hounded 5.9
55 Hounded
Action 2022, Great Britain
Rate
The Card Counter 5.8
56 The Card Counter
Action, Drama, Thriller 2021, Great Britain / China
Rate
Watch trailer
Cleaner 5.5
57 Cleaner
Action 2025, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Line of Duty 5.4
58 Line of Duty
Action, Crime, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
Rate
Survival Island 5.3
59 Survival Island
Adventure, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Luxembourg
Rate
The Bayou 4.9
60 The Bayou
Action, Horror, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
917
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
123
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
104
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
95
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.2
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.0
Min aatym Taptal
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more