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Poster of RocknRolla
7.4
RocknRolla - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films RocknRolla
7.4

RocknRolla

, 2008
RocknRolla
Great Britain / Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of RocknRolla
7.4
RocknRolla - Dubbed trailer
RocknRolla  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Gerard Butler
Gerard Butler
One Two
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
Lenny Cole
Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton
Stella
Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Mumbles
Mark Strong
Mark Strong
Archy
Nonso Anozie
Nonso Anozie
Toby Kebbell
Toby Kebbell
Johnny Quid
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy
Handsome Bob
Karel Roden
Karel Roden
Uri Omovich
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Roman
Ludacris
Ludacris
Mickey
Director Guy Ritchie
Writer Guy Ritchie
Composer Steve Isles
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2008
Online premiere 3 December 2008
World premiere 4 September 2008
Release date
29 January 2009 Russia КАРО Премьер 16+
4 September 2008 Australia
29 January 2009 Belarus
30 January 2009 Bulgaria
3 October 2008 Canada
2 January 2009 Finland
19 November 2008 France
19 March 2009 Germany
4 September 2008 Great Britain
1 January 2009 Hungary
24 April 2009 Italy
29 January 2009 Kazakhstan
16 January 2009 Lithuania
23 October 2008 Netherlands 16
1 January 2009 Portugal
1 January 2009 Spain
12 December 2008 Sweden
30 October 2008 USA
29 January 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $25,742,207
Production Warner Bros., Dark Castle Entertainment, Toff Guy Films
Also known as
RocknRolla, Рок-н-рольщик, Рокенрола, Rock et escrocs, Rock n Rolla, Rock'N'Rolla, Rock'n'Rolla: A Grande Roubada, RocknRolla: A Quadrilha, Rokenrola, Rokenroler, Rokenrolleris, Rút Súng Là Bắn, Spíler, रॉक न रोला, ロックンローラ, 搖滾黑幫, Rock'n Rolla

Film rating

7.4
Rate 110 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1172 In the Action genre  259 In films of Great Britain  98 In films of 2008  25

Film Trailers

All trailers
RocknRolla - Dubbed trailer
RocknRolla Dubbed trailer
RocknRolla - Trailer
RocknRolla Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Johnny Quid You see that pack of Virginia killing sticks on the end of the piano?
Pete Yes.
Johnny Quid All you need to know about life is retained in those four walls. You will notice that one of your personalities is seduced by the illusions of grandeur: the gold packet of king-size with a regal insignia, an attractive implication towards glamour and wealth, the subtle suggestion that cigarettes are indeed your royal and loyal friends - and that, Pete, is a lie. Your other personality is trying to draw your attention to the flip side of the discussion: written in boring bold black and white, it's a statement that these neat little soldiers of death are in fact trying to kill you - and that, Pete, is the truth. Oh, beauty is a beguiling call to death and I'm addicted to the sweet pitch of its siren. That that starts sweet ends bitter, and that which starts bitter ends sweet. THAT is why you and I love the drugs and that is also why I cannot give that painting back. Now please, pass me a light.
Pete Oh, you are something special, Mr. Johnny Quid.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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