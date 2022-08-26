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Poster of Hounded
5.9
Hounded - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hounded
5.9

Hounded

, 2022
Hounded
Great Britain / Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hounded
5.9
Hounded - Dubbed trailer
Hounded  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Samantha Bond
Samantha Bond
Katherine Redwick
James Lance
James Lance
Hugo Redwick
Nick Moran
Nick Moran
Mallory
James Faulkner
James Faulkner
Remington Redwick
Larry Lamb
Larry Lamb
Gregory
Malachi Pullar-Latchman
Malachi Pullar-Latchman
Chaz
Hannah Traylen
Vix
Nobuse Jnr
Leon
Ross Coles
Tod
Louis Walwyn
Miles Redwick
Director Tommy Boulding
Writer Dean Lines, Ray Bogdanovich
Composer Abi Wade, Joel Wells
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 25 October 2022
World premiere 26 August 2022
Release date
27 October 2022 Russia Экспонента
27 October 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
27 October 2022 Kyrgyzstan 16+
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $174,036
Production Fiction Films
Also known as
Hounded, Hunted, Я иду искать. Королевская игра, Ava Giden Avlanır, Caçados, Hounded - La caccia è aperta!, Hunted - Menschenjagd, Jahitavad, Pogoń, Traqués, Κυνηγημένοι

Film rating

5.9
Rate 24 votes
5.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3370 In the Action genre  753 In films of Great Britain  264 In films of 2022  158
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hounded - Dubbed trailer
Hounded Dubbed trailer
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Quotes

Vix [to one of the upper-class "hunters" who thinks she won't shoot him] There's more guns on my estate than there is on yours.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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