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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Hounded
5.9
Hounded
, 2022
Hounded
Great Britain / Action / 18+
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5.9
Hounded
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Cast
Samantha Bond
Katherine Redwick
James Lance
Hugo Redwick
Nick Moran
Mallory
James Faulkner
Remington Redwick
Larry Lamb
Gregory
Malachi Pullar-Latchman
Chaz
Hannah Traylen
Vix
Nobuse Jnr
Leon
Ross Coles
Tod
Louis Walwyn
Miles Redwick
Director
Tommy Boulding
Writer
Dean Lines
,
Ray Bogdanovich
Composer
Abi Wade
,
Joel Wells
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
25 October 2022
World premiere
26 August 2022
Release date
27 October 2022
Russia
Экспонента
27 October 2022
Kazakhstan
16+
27 October 2022
Kyrgyzstan
16+
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$174,036
Production
Fiction Films
Also known as
Hounded, Hunted, Я иду искать. Королевская игра, Ava Giden Avlanır, Caçados, Hounded - La caccia è aperta!, Hunted - Menschenjagd, Jahitavad, Pogoń, Traqués, Κυνηγημένοι
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
24
votes
5.1
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
3370
In the Action genre
753
In films of Great Britain
264
In films of 2022
158
Updated 20 February 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
Hounded
Dubbed trailer
0
0
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Stills
Quotes
Vix
[to one of the upper-class "hunters" who thinks she won't shoot him]
There's more guns on my estate than there is on yours.
Showtimes
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