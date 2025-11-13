Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2010

Top films of 2010

Inception 8.8
1 Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
2 How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale 2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
Tangled 8.1
3 Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
Black Swan 8.1
4 Black Swan
Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
Rate
Toy Story 3 8.1
5 Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family 2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
6 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
The King's Speech 8.0
7 The King's Speech
Drama, History 2010, Great Britain / Australia
Rate
Tickets
Despicable Me 7.9
8 Despicable Me
Family, Animation 2010, USA
Rate
The Social Network 7.9
9 The Social Network
History, Drama 2010, USA
Rate
My Name Is Khan 7.8
10 My Name Is Khan
Drama, Romantic 2010, India
Rate
The Fighter 7.8
11 The Fighter
Drama 2010, USA
Rate
Fortress of War 7.8
12 Fortress of War
Drama, War 2010, Russia / Belarus
Rate
What Men Talk About 7.8
13 What Men Talk About
Comedy 2010, Russia
Rate
Megamind 7.7
14 Megamind
Comedy, Family, Animation 2010, USA
Rate
The Next Three Days 7.7
15 The Next Three Days
Thriller, Romantic, Drama 2010, USA
Rate
RED 7.7
16 RED
Comedy, Action 2010, USA
Rate
Iron Man 2 7.7
17 Iron Man 2
Sci-Fi, Action 2010, USA
Rate
127 Hours 7.7
18 127 Hours
Drama 2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
When We Leave 7.6
19 When We Leave
Drama 2010, Germany
Rate
Remember Me 7.6
20 Remember Me
Drama, Romantic 2010, USA
Rate
True Grit 7.6
21 True Grit
Drama, Western 2010, USA
Rate
The Ghost Writer 7.5
22 The Ghost Writer
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
Rate
Buried 7.5
23 Buried
Crime, Thriller 2010, Spain
Rate
The Town 7.5
24 The Town
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, Crime 2010, USA
Rate
Biutiful 7.5
25 Biutiful
Drama 2010, Spain / Mexico
Rate
Inadequate people 7.5
26 Inadequate people
Comedy 2010, Russia
Rate
Pop 7.5
27 Pop
Drama 2010, Russia
Rate
The Green Hornet 7.5
28 The Green Hornet
Action, Adventure 2010, USA
Rate
The Adjustment Bureau 7.4
29 The Adjustment Bureau
Sci-Fi, Romantic 2010, USA
Rate
Three Steps Above Heaven 7.4
30 Three Steps Above Heaven
Drama 2010, Spain
Rate
The A-Team 7.4
31 The A-Team
Action, Thriller, War 2010, USA
Rate
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time 7.4
32 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Adventure, Romantic, Action, Fantasy 2010, USA
Rate
Jackass 3D 7.4
33 Jackass 3D
Documentary, Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole 7.4
34 Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Fantasy, Animation, Adventure 2010, USA / Australia
Rate
Life as We Know It 7.4
35 Life as We Know It
Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
Easy A 7.3
36 Easy A
Comedy, Romantic 2010, USA
Rate
Unstoppable 7.3
37 Unstoppable
Thriller, Drama, Action 2010, USA
Rate
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa 7.3
38 Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
Fairy Tale, Animation 2010, Russia
Rate
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 7.3
39 Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action, Romantic, Adventure 2010, USA / Canada
Rate
Due Date 7.3
40 Due Date
Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
The Expendables 7.2
41 The Expendables
Action 2010, USA
Rate
Robin Hood 7.2
42 Robin Hood
Action, Drama 2010, USA
Rate
Shrek Forever After 7.2
43 Shrek Forever After
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
Elena 7.2
44 Elena
Drama 2010, Russia
Rate
Burlesque 7.2
45 Burlesque
Romantic, Musical, Drama 2010, USA
Rate
Love & Other Drugs 7.2
46 Love & Other Drugs
Romantic, Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
Knight and Day 7.2
47 Knight and Day
Action, Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
Melancholia 7.2
48 Melancholia
Sci-Fi, Drama 2010, Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Rate
Heartbreaker 7.2
49 Heartbreaker
Comedy 2010, France / Monaco
Rate
The Karate Kid 7.2
50 The Karate Kid
Drama, Family, Sport, Action 2010, USA
Rate
Devil 7.2
51 Devil
Horror, Thriller 2010, USA
Rate
The Book of Eli 7.1
52 The Book of Eli
Western, Adventure, Drama, Action 2010, USA
Rate
Charlie St. Cloud 7.1
53 Charlie St. Cloud
Drama 2010, USA
Rate
Let Me In 7.1
54 Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Last Night 7.1
55 Last Night
Drama, Romantic 2010, USA
Rate
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 7.1
56 The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Adventure 2010, Great Britain
Rate
The Other Guys 7.1
57 The Other Guys
Comedy, Action 2010, USA
Rate
The Runaways 7.1
58 The Runaways
Drama, Musical 2010, USA
Rate
22 Bullets 7.0
59 22 Bullets
Crime 2010, France
Rate
Machete 7.0
60 Machete
Action, Crime, Thriller 2010, USA
Rate
The Sorcerer's Apprentice 7.0
61 The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure, Drama, Action 2010, USA
Rate
Kandagar 7.0
62 Kandagar
Action, Drama 2010, Russia
Rate
Letters to Juliet 7.0
63 Letters to Juliet
Drama, Romantic 2010, USA
Rate
Faster 7.0
64 Faster
Action 2010, USA
Rate
Morning Glory 7.0
65 Morning Glory
Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
Ramona and Beezus 7.0
66 Ramona and Beezus
Comedy, Family 2010, USA
Rate
I Spit on Your Grave 7.0
67 I Spit on Your Grave
Horror 2010, USA
Rate
A Stoker 7.0
68 A Stoker
Drama 2010, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Edge 7.0
69 The Edge
Drama 2010, Russia
Rate
Norwegian Wood 7.0
70 Norwegian Wood
Drama 2010, Japan
Rate
Yolki 7.0
71 Yolki
Comedy 2010, Russia
Rate
Alien Girl 7.0
72 Alien Girl
Drama 2010, Russia
Rate
Alice in Wonderland 6.9
73 Alice in Wonderland
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family 2010, USA
Rate
Chalet Girl 6.9
74 Chalet Girl
Comedy 2010, Great Britain
Rate
The Storm in My Heart 6.9
75 The Storm in My Heart
Drama 2010, Norway
Rate
Predators 6.9
76 Predators
Horror, Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 2010, USA
Rate
Frozen 6.9
77 Frozen
Drama, Thriller, Horror, Action 2010, USA
Rate
Skipped Parts 6.9
78 Skipped Parts
Romantic 2010, Russia
Rate
The Tourist 6.9
79 The Tourist
Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
Rate
Step Up 3D 6.9
80 Step Up 3D
Musical, Drama, Romantic 2010, USA
Rate
Get Him to the Greek 6.9
81 Get Him to the Greek
Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
6 Souls 6.9
82 6 Souls
Thriller, Horror 2010, USA
Rate
The Last Song 6.9
83 The Last Song
Drama 2010, USA
Rate
The Eagle 6.9
84 The Eagle
Drama 2010, USA
Rate
The PyraMMMid 6.9
85 The PyraMMMid
Drama, Biography, Crime 2010, Russia
Rate
13 6.8
86 13
Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
Rate
Repo Men 6.8
87 Repo Men
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, USA
Rate
A Quiet Outpost 6.8
88 A Quiet Outpost
Drama, War 2010, Russia
Rate
Takers 6.8
89 Takers
Action 2010, USA
Rate
Satisfaction 6.8
90 Satisfaction
Drama 2010, Russia
Rate
London Boulevard 6.8
91 London Boulevard
Romantic, Crime 2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Date Night 6.8
92 Date Night
Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
She's Out of My League 6.8
93 She's Out of My League
Comedy, Romantic 2010, USA
Rate
The Switch 6.8
94 The Switch
Romantic, Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
Daybreakers 6.8
95 Daybreakers
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Action 2010, Australia / USA
Rate
Paranormal Activity 2 6.7
96 Paranormal Activity 2
Horror 2010, USA
Rate
Grown Ups 6.7
97 Grown Ups
Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
Lucky Trouble 6.7
98 Lucky Trouble
Romantic, Comedy, Sport 2010, Russia
Rate
Eat Pray Love 6.7
99 Eat Pray Love
Drama 2010, USA
Rate
The Tree of Life 6.7
100 The Tree of Life
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2010, USA
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more