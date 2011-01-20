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Poster of Satisfaction
6.8
Satisfaction - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Satisfaction
6.8

Satisfaction

, 2010
Satisfaktsiya
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Satisfaction
6.8
Satisfaction - Trailer
Satisfaction  Trailer

Cast

Evgeniy Grishkovets
Evgeniy Grishkovets
Sasha
Giorgi Nakashidze
Tatyana Skorokhodova
Denis Burgazliev
Denis Burgazliev
Dima
Oleg Malyshev
Restaurant's owner
Yuriy Bazilev
Aleksandr Bratenkov
Igor Chirva
Civil engineer
Anna Druzhinina
The seller in jewelry store
Mihail Meshakin
Waiter
Aleksey Orlov
Restaurant's worker
Anastasiya Shinkarenko
Nastya, dishwasher
Director Anna Matison
Writer Evgeniy Grishkovets, Anna Matison
Composer Maksim Sergeev, Borislav Strulev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 20 January 2011
Release date
20 January 2011 Russia Наше кино 16+
20 January 2011 Belarus
9 February 2011 Kazakhstan
20 January 2011 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $506,205
Production Geklberrifilm
Also known as
Satisfaktsiya, Сатисфакция, Satisfactsiya

Film rating

6.8
Rate 28 votes
6.1 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2241 In the Drama genre  965 In films of Russia  259 In films of 2010  95

Film Trailers

All trailers
Satisfaction - Trailer
Satisfaction Trailer
Satisfaction - Trailer 2
Satisfaction Trailer 2
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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