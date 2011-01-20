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Площадки
6.8
Kinoafisha
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Satisfaction
6.8
Satisfaction
, 2010
Satisfaktsiya
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.8
Satisfaction
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Evgeniy Grishkovets
Sasha
Giorgi Nakashidze
Tatyana Skorokhodova
Denis Burgazliev
Dima
Oleg Malyshev
Restaurant's owner
Yuriy Bazilev
Aleksandr Bratenkov
Igor Chirva
Civil engineer
Anna Druzhinina
The seller in jewelry store
Mihail Meshakin
Waiter
Aleksey Orlov
Restaurant's worker
Anastasiya Shinkarenko
Nastya, dishwasher
Director
Anna Matison
Writer
Evgeniy Grishkovets
,
Anna Matison
Composer
Maksim Sergeev
,
Borislav Strulev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
20 January 2011
Release date
20 January 2011
Russia
Наше кино
16+
20 January 2011
Belarus
9 February 2011
Kazakhstan
20 January 2011
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$506,205
Production
Geklberrifilm
Also known as
Satisfaktsiya, Сатисфакция, Satisfactsiya
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
28
votes
6.1
IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2241
In the Drama genre
965
In films of Russia
259
In films of 2010
95
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0
0
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Trailer 2
0
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