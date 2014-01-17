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Poster of Fishing Without Nets
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Fishing Without Nets
6.5

Fishing Without Nets

, 2014
Fishing Without Nets
USA, Kenya / Action / 18+
Poster of Fishing Without Nets
6.5

Synopsis

A drama the follows a Somali who opts in on a piracy mission but then tries to extricate himself from the events.

Cast

Eric Godon
Eric Godon
Captain Charlie
Idil Ibrahim
Idil
Reda Kateb
Reda Kateb
Victor
Abdiwali Farrah
China Boy
Abdikhadir Hassan
Abdi Kani
Abu Bakr Mirre
Abu Bakr
Abdikhadir Mukhtar
Khadir
Abdikani Muktar
Abdi Siad
Blacky
Director Cutter Hodierne
Writer Cutter Hodierne, John Hibey, David Burkman, Sam Cohan
Composer Kevin Hilliard, Patrick Taylor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Kenya
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 17 January 2014
Release date
17 January 2014 Russia 18+
17 January 2014 Kazakhstan
17 January 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Also known as
Fishing Without Nets, Pescando Sem Redes, Połów bez sieci, Οι πειρατές της Σομαλίας, Рыбалка без сетей

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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