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Fishing Without Nets
6.5
Fishing Without Nets
, 2014
Fishing Without Nets
USA, Kenya / Action / 18+
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6.5
Synopsis
A drama the follows a Somali who opts in on a piracy mission but then tries to extricate himself from the events.
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Cast
Eric Godon
Captain Charlie
Idil Ibrahim
Idil
Reda Kateb
Victor
Abdiwali Farrah
China Boy
Abdikhadir Hassan
Abdi Kani
Abu Bakr Mirre
Abu Bakr
Abdikhadir Mukhtar
Khadir
Abdikani Muktar
Abdi Siad
Blacky
Director
Cutter Hodierne
Writer
Cutter Hodierne
,
John Hibey
,
David Burkman
,
Sam Cohan
Composer
Kevin Hilliard
,
Patrick Taylor
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Kenya
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
17 January 2014
Release date
17 January 2014
Russia
18+
17 January 2014
Kazakhstan
17 January 2014
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Also known as
Fishing Without Nets, Pescando Sem Redes, Połów bez sieci, Οι πειρατές της Σομαλίας, Рыбалка без сетей
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
12
votes
Updated 1 September 2021
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