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Poster of Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr.
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr.
6.5

Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr.

, 2014
Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr.
USA / Documentary, Short / 18+
Poster of Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr.
6.5

Synopsis

Robert De Niro, Sr., was a celebrated painter obscured by the pop-art movement. His life and career are chronicled in the artist's own words by his contemporaries and, movingly, by his son, the actor Robert De Niro.

Cast

Robert De Niro Sr.
Self
Drena De Niro
Self
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Self
Brad Ellis
Self - Relative
Megan Fox Kelly
Self - Art Advisor
Albert Kresch
Self - Artist
Paul Resika
Self
Irving Sandler
Self
Robert Storr
Self
Director Geeta Gandbhir, Perri Peltz
Composer Philip Glass
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 40 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 18 September 2014
World premiere 9 June 2014
Release date
3 December 2014 Russia 16+
3 December 2014 Kazakhstan
9 June 2014 USA
3 December 2014 Ukraine
Production G2P2 Films, HBO Documentary Films, Tribeca Productions
Also known as
Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr., Emlékezzünk a müvészre: id. Robert de Niro, Recordando al artista Robert De Niro Sr., Recordar o Artista: Robert De Niro, Sr., Vzpomínky na umělce: Robert de Niro starší, Wspominając artystę: Robert De Niro senior

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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