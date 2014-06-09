Robert De Niro, Sr., was a celebrated painter obscured by the pop-art movement. His life and career are chronicled in the artist's own words by his contemporaries and, movingly, by his son, the actor Robert De Niro.
Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr., Emlékezzünk a müvészre: id. Robert de Niro, Recordando al artista Robert De Niro Sr., Recordar o Artista: Robert De Niro, Sr., Vzpomínky na umělce: Robert de Niro starší, Wspominając artystę: Robert De Niro senior
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