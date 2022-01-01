|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dance and Angela
|Franz Waxman
|1:20
|2
|Cupcake Kitty Curls (feat. The Rooster Incorporated)
|Mark Batson
|3:00
|3
|Dance and Angela (Glance Backwards) [Jean-Phi Goncalves Remix]
|Jeffrey Brodsky
|1:24
|4
|Dance and Angela (Trip-Hop Version)
|Jean-Phi Goncalves
|1:24
|5
|Small Town Heroes
|Hurray for the Riff Raff
|4:27
|6
|I Love My Momma
|Snoop Dogg
|3:04
|7
|Through the Morning Through the Night
|Alison Krauss, Robert Plant / Robert Plant
|4:01
|8
|Mama's Gonna Give You Love
|Emily Wells
|3:36
|9
|Can't Take My Eyes Off You
|Engelbert Humperdinck
|3:39
|10
|Concerto in D Minor (After Alessandro Marcello), BWV 974: II. Adagio
|Alexandra Stréliski / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|4:47
|11
|The Little Red Rooster
|Willie Dixon
|3:37
|12
|Pa'lante
|Hurray for the Riff Raff
|5:53
|13
|Tumbling Lights
|The Acid
|5:44
|14
|Come Down
|Sylvan Esso
|2:57