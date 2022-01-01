Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Острые предметы»

Sharp Objects (Music from the HBO Limited Series)
Sharp Objects (Music from the HBO Limited Series) 14 композиций. Franz Waxman, Mark Batson, Jeffrey Brodsky, Jean-Phi Goncalves, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Snoop Dogg, Alison Krauss, Robert Plant, Emily Wells, Engelbert Humperdinck, Alexandra Stréliski, Willie Dixon, The Acid, Sylvan Esso
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Dance and Angela Franz Waxman 1:20
2 Cupcake Kitty Curls (feat. The Rooster Incorporated) Mark Batson 3:00
3 Dance and Angela (Glance Backwards) [Jean-Phi Goncalves Remix] Jeffrey Brodsky 1:24
4 Dance and Angela (Trip-Hop Version) Jean-Phi Goncalves 1:24
5 Small Town Heroes Hurray for the Riff Raff 4:27
6 I Love My Momma Snoop Dogg 3:04
7 Through the Morning Through the Night Alison Krauss, Robert Plant / Robert Plant 4:01
8 Mama's Gonna Give You Love Emily Wells 3:36
9 Can't Take My Eyes Off You Engelbert Humperdinck 3:39
10 Concerto in D Minor (After Alessandro Marcello), BWV 974: II. Adagio Alexandra Stréliski / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 4:47
11 The Little Red Rooster Willie Dixon 3:37
12 Pa'lante Hurray for the Riff Raff 5:53
13 Tumbling Lights The Acid 5:44
14 Come Down Sylvan Esso 2:57
Доступен список песен из сериала «Острые предметы» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Острые предметы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
