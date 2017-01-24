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Poster of Rebel in the Rye
7.1
Rebel in the Rye - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rebel in the Rye
7.1

Rebel in the Rye

, 2017
Rebel in the Rye
USA / Biography / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Rebel in the Rye
7.1
Rebel in the Rye - Dubbed trailer
Rebel in the Rye  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

The life of celebrated but reclusive author, J.D. Salinger, who gained worldwide fame with the publication of his novel, The Catcher in the Rye.

Cast

Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch
Oona O'Neill
Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult
Jerry Salinger
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey
Whit Burnett
Hope Davis
Hope Davis
Miriam
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Victor Garber
Victor Garber
Sol
Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton
Claire Douglas
Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James
Giroux
Eric Bogosian
Eric Bogosian
Harold Ross
Bernard White
Bernard White
Swami Nikhilananda
Jefferson Mays
Jefferson Mays
William Maxwell
Director Danny Strong
Writer Danny Strong, Kenneth Slawenski
Composer Bear McCreary
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 18 January 2019
World premiere 24 January 2017
Release date
7 December 2017 Russia Экспонента 16+
7 December 2017 Belarus
22 September 2017 Estonia
27 March 2018 Germany
15 September 2017 Great Britain
5 October 2017 Greece
2 November 2017 Hong Kong
7 December 2017 Kazakhstan
16 November 2017 Portugal
18 October 2018 South Korea 12
4 May 2018 Spain
15 September 2017 USA
23 November 2017 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $944,370
Production Black Label Media, West Madison Entertainment, Jason Shuman Productions
Also known as
Rebel in the Rye, A Vida de Um Génio, Aiz kraujas rudzu laukā, Çavdar Tarlasındaki Asi, Das verschwiegene Buch, El Rebelde Oculto, L'écrivain rebelle, Mässaja rukkis, O Rebelde no Campo de Centeio: A Vida de J.D. Salinger, Rebel in the Rye: Aux origines de l'Attrape-coeurs, Rebel v žite, Rebel v žitě, Rebelde entre el centeno, Salinger, Sukilėlis rugiuose, Zbuntowany w zbożu, Επαναστάτης στη σίκαλη, Бунтовник в ръжта, За прірвою у житі, За пропастью во ржи, ライ麦畑の反逆児　ひとりぼっちのサリンジャー, 麦田里的反叛者, 레벨 인 더 라이, 叛逆自传：我的麦田捕曲, 麦田里的叛逆者, 叛逆的麦田捕手

Film rating

7.1
Rate 20 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1806 In the Biography genre  75 In films of USA  1109 In films of 2017  63
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Rebel in the Rye - Dubbed trailer
Rebel in the Rye Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Rebel in the Rye

Quotes

Whit Burnett I got an eye. I can spot talent coming a mile away. Saroyan, Cheever, Caldwell, I discovered them all. Of course, it would be nice if somebody discovered me.
Jerry Salinger Hey, come on, you've been published.
Whit Burnett I not only discovered them, I shaped them, I challenged them.
[Pointing at his flat]
Whit Burnett This is me.
[On the stairs]
Whit Burnett You should continue to write about Holden, but not as a short story.
Jerry Salinger Well, hang on, wait, wait, wait, wait. What do you mean?
Whit Burnett I think Holden Caulfield is a novel.
Jerry Salinger No, no, I couldn't write a whole novel. I'm a dash man, not a miler.
Whit Burnett You only say that because you're lazy. Holden Caulfield deserves an entire book all on his own.
Jerry Salinger A novel's a lot of words.
Whit Burnett It's just more words. Imagine the book that you would want to read and then go write it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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