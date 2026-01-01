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Poster of Przhevalsky
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Przhevalsky
7.3

Przhevalsky

, 1952
Przhevalsky
USSR / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Przhevalsky
7.3

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
Roborovskiy
Boris Tenin
Boris Tenin
Yegorov
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Shatilo - Professor
Elena Volskaya
Grigory Slabinyak
Teleshov
Sergey Papov
Przhevalskiy
Tsyren Shagzhin
Irinchinov
Nikolai Komissarov
Semenov -Tyan-Shanskiy
Vladimir Vsevolodov
Severtsov - professor
Nikolay Svobodin
Grand Duke - Konstantin Nikolayevich
Vladimir Taskin
Benjamin Disraeli
Director Sergei Yutkevich
Writer Vladimir Shvejtser, Aleksei Speshnyov
Composer Georgi Sviridov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 18 July 1951
Release date
26 February 1952 Russia
18 July 1951 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Przhevalsky, Пржевальский, Tibet felé

Film rating

7.3
Rate 22 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1264 In the Biography genre  57 In the Drama genre  579 In films of USSR  167 In films of 1952  4
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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