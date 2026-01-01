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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Przhevalsky
7.3
Przhevalsky
, 1952
Przhevalsky
USSR / Biography, Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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7.3
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Vsevolod Larionov
Roborovskiy
Boris Tenin
Yegorov
Sergey Martinson
Shatilo - Professor
Elena Volskaya
Grigory Slabinyak
Teleshov
Sergey Papov
Przhevalskiy
Tsyren Shagzhin
Irinchinov
Nikolai Komissarov
Semenov -Tyan-Shanskiy
Vladimir Vsevolodov
Severtsov - professor
Nikolay Svobodin
Grand Duke - Konstantin Nikolayevich
Vladimir Taskin
Benjamin Disraeli
Director
Sergei Yutkevich
Writer
Vladimir Shvejtser
,
Aleksei Speshnyov
Composer
Georgi Sviridov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
1952
World premiere
18 July 1951
Release date
26 February 1952
Russia
18 July 1951
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Przhevalsky, Пржевальский, Tibet felé
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
22
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1264
In the Biography genre
57
In the Drama genre
579
In films of USSR
167
In films of 1952
4
Stills
Showtimes
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