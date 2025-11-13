Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Adventure 2024

Rating of films in the Adventure genre of 2024

The Wild Robot 8.8
1 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
Solo Leveling: ReAwakening 8.7
2 Solo Leveling: ReAwakening
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, Japan
Dune: Part Two 8.7
3 Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Ognennyy lis 8.5
4 Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary 2024, Russia
Transformers One 8.2
5 Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
The Count of Monte Cristo 8.2
6 The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, France
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 8.2
7 Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Arthur the King 8.1
8 Arthur the King
Family, Adventure 2024, USA
Mufasa: The Lion King 7.9
9 Mufasa: The Lion King
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2024, USA
Bad Boys 4 7.8
10 Bad Boys 4
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Mayor Grom. Igra 7.7
11 Mayor Grom. Igra
Action, Adventure 2024, Russia
Paddington in Peru 7.6
12 Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France / USA
Buffalo Kids 7.6
13 Buffalo Kids
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Spain
Kung Fu Panda 4 7.5
14 Kung Fu Panda 4
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Venom 3 7.5
15 Venom 3
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Tri kota. Zimnie kanikuly 7.4
16 Tri kota. Zimnie kanikuly
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Russia
Severnyy polyus 7.4
17 Severnyy polyus
Adventure, Drama 2024, Russia
Godzilla and Kong 7.4
18 Godzilla and Kong
Action, Adventure 2024, USA
Gladiator 2 7.4
19 Gladiator 2
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA
Despicable Me 4 7.3
20 Despicable Me 4
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
Palma 2 7.3
21 Palma 2
Family, Adventure 2024, Russia
Guest from the Future 7.2
22 Guest from the Future
Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
Luntik. Returning Home 7.2
23 Luntik. Returning Home
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Russia
Red One 7.1
24 Red One
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
The Garfield Movie 7.1
25 The Garfield Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
Kraven the Hunter 7.1
26 Kraven the Hunter
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Twisters 7.0
27 Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, USA
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne 7.0
28 Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2024, Russia
Taklee Genesis x Worlds Collide 6.8
29 Taklee Genesis x Worlds Collide
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, Thailand
Jaguar My Love 6.6
30 Jaguar My Love
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2024, France
Ognivo 6.5
31 Ognivo
Adventure, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Saint-Exupery 6.4
32 Saint-Exupery
Adventure 2024, Belgium / France
Hitpig 6.4
33 Hitpig
Adventure, Animation 2024, Canada / Great Britain
Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6 6.3
34 Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Russia
My Freaky Family 6.1
35 My Freaky Family
Adventure, Animation 2024, Germany
Cat and Dog 6.1
36 Cat and Dog
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France
A Legend 6.0
37 A Legend
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, China
Panda Plan 6.0
38 Panda Plan
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, China
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 5.9
39 Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Lendarys 5.8
40 Lendarys
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Canada / France
Borderlands 5.8
41 Borderlands
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Piraty galaktiki Barrakuda 5.7
42 Piraty galaktiki Barrakuda
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2024, Russia
Baba Yaga spasaet Novyy god 5.7
43 Baba Yaga spasaet Novyy god
Family, Adventure 2024, Russia
Shabab el Bomb 5.5
44 Shabab el Bomb
Adventure 2024, Saudi Arabia
The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure 5.5
45 The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
Zoloto Umalty 5.3
46 Zoloto Umalty
Adventure, Drama, Western 2024, Russia
Posledniy Ronin 4.9
47 Posledniy Ronin
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2024, Russia
Survivre 4.9
48 Survivre
Adventure 2024, France
Vasilisa and Guardians of Time 3.6
49 Vasilisa and Guardians of Time
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2024, Russia
Мой любимый чемпион 2.4
50 Мой любимый чемпион
Adventure, Family 2024, Russia
