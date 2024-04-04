Menu
Poster of Lendarys
5.5 IMDb Rating: 5
Lendarys

Lendarys

Lendarys 18+
Synopsis

At the heart of an imaginary world populated by fantastical creatures and dangerous monsters, the 13 year-old Zak goes in search of his twin brother Kyle, who has disappeared mysteriously. Equipped with a magical jade stone whose superpowers he doesn't yet know how to control, he is joined by his grandmother NaïNaï and Indiana, a beautiful outlaw who can communicate with the world's fantastical creatures. But he is also flanked by Wowo, formerly a 3 meter-tall furry pachyderm, now turned into a tiny, cute and wacky furball by the magical jade stone.

Country Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 November 2024
World premiere 4 April 2024
Release date
10 October 2024 Russia Наше кино
30 January 2025 Argentina ATP
4 April 2024 Azerbaijan
10 October 2024 Belarus
1 June 2024 Bulgaria
6 March 2025 Chile TE
8 May 2025 Croatia
29 August 2024 Czechia
3 July 2024 France
14 November 2024 Guatemala
10 October 2024 Israel All
10 October 2024 Kazakhstan 6+
4 April 2024 Kyrgyzstan
27 September 2024 Latvia U
30 August 2024 Lithuania V
25 April 2024 Mexico
4 April 2024 Moldova
4 September 2024 Netherlands 6
20 February 2025 Peru
26 July 2024 Poland
4 December 2025 Qatar
29 August 2024 Slovakia 7
13 September 2024 Spain
4 April 2024 Tajikistan
4 December 2025 UAE 18TC
15 August 2024 Ukraine
1 June 2024 Uzbekistan
Budget €1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $855,006
Production 2 Minutes Animation, Caramel Films, PM SA
Also known as
Zak & Wowo, la légende de Lendarys, Zak & Wowo, İkizler Takımı, Legend fantastilistest olenditest, Leģenda par maģiskajām būtnēm, Lendarys - A Lenda, Zak & Wowo: De legende van Lendarys, Zak & Wowo: La leyenda de Lendarys, Zak & Wowo: The Legend of Lendarys, Zak i Wowo: Tropiciele magii, Zak Ve'Shocko Gibor'ei Al, Zak y Wowo, la leyenda de los Lendarys, Zak y Wowo: La leyenda de Lendarys, Лендаріс, Пушистое превращение
Director
Philippe Duchene
Cuvelier Jean-Baptiste
Cast
Akil Wingate
Manu Payet
Manu Payet
Clara Luciani
Jérôme Niel
Cartoon rating

5.5
24 votes
5 IMDb
