Cartoon reviews
Адель Галлямов 14 October 2024, 07:04
Ни о чем
Алёна Корсакова 19 October 2024, 13:26
Муть полнейшая. Зря потраченное время.
At the heart of an imaginary world populated by fantastical creatures and dangerous monsters, the 13 year-old Zak goes in search of his twin brother Kyle, who has disappeared mysteriously. Equipped with a magical jade stone whose superpowers he doesn't yet know how to control, he is joined by his grandmother NaïNaï and Indiana, a beautiful outlaw who can communicate with the world's fantastical creatures. But he is also flanked by Wowo, formerly a 3 meter-tall furry pachyderm, now turned into a tiny, cute and wacky furball by the magical jade stone.
|10 October 2024
|Russia
|Наше кино
|30 January 2025
|Argentina
|ATP
|4 April 2024
|Azerbaijan
|10 October 2024
|Belarus
|1 June 2024
|Bulgaria
|6 March 2025
|Chile
|TE
|8 May 2025
|Croatia
|29 August 2024
|Czechia
|3 July 2024
|France
|14 November 2024
|Guatemala
|10 October 2024
|Israel
|All
|10 October 2024
|Kazakhstan
|6+
|4 April 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|27 September 2024
|Latvia
|U
|30 August 2024
|Lithuania
|V
|25 April 2024
|Mexico
|4 April 2024
|Moldova
|4 September 2024
|Netherlands
|6
|20 February 2025
|Peru
|26 July 2024
|Poland
|4 December 2025
|Qatar
|29 August 2024
|Slovakia
|7
|13 September 2024
|Spain
|4 April 2024
|Tajikistan
|4 December 2025
|UAE
|18TC
|15 August 2024
|Ukraine
|1 June 2024
|Uzbekistan