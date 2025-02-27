Menu
Severnyy polyus

Synopsis

The beginning of the 1960s, a period of aggravation of the confrontation between the USSR and the USA. In the most difficult weather conditions and with malfunctions on board, the first Soviet nuclear submarine K-3 sets off for a ...
Severnyy polyus  final trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 April 2025
World premiere 27 February 2025
Release date
27 February 2025 Russia Централ Партнершип
Budget 680,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $1,857,190
Production Central Partnership Productions, Russkiy Sever
Also known as
Severnyy polyus, The North Pole, Северный полюс
Director
Alexander Kott
Cast
Olga Lomonosova
Andrey Merzlikin
Yevgeny Mironov
Elena Sever
Konstantin Topolaga
Cast and Crew
Best Films about Sea Adventures Best Films about Sea Adventures

Film rating

7.4
Rate 45 votes
5.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1169 In the Adventure genre  259 In the Drama genre  538 In films of Russia  69
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Comon 1 March 2025, 02:42
Потрясающе снятый фильм, думаю лучший российский фильм за последние лет пять точно, а может и больше. Полное погружение в тему, настоящие грамотные… Read more…
Алина Худина 28 February 2025, 18:06
Есть фильмы, которые можно спокойно посмотреть дома и забыть, но «Северный полюс» к таковым точно не относится. Его снимали для больших экранов… Read more…
Severnyy polyus - final trailer
Severnyy polyus - trailer
Stills
