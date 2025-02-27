Menu
Synopsis
The beginning of the 1960s, a period of aggravation of the confrontation between the USSR and the USA. In the most difficult weather conditions and with malfunctions on board, the first Soviet nuclear submarine K-3 sets off for a ...
Expand
Severnyy polyus
final trailer
final trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2024
Online premiere
11 April 2025
World premiere
27 February 2025
Release date
27 February 2025
Russia
Централ Партнершип
Budget
680,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$1,857,190
Production
Central Partnership Productions, Russkiy Sever
Also known as
Severnyy polyus, The North Pole, Северный полюс
Director
Alexander Kott
Cast
Olga Lomonosova
Andrey Merzlikin
Yevgeny Mironov
Elena Sever
Konstantin Topolaga
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
Film Reviews
Comon
1 March 2025, 02:42
Потрясающе снятый фильм, думаю лучший российский фильм за последние лет пять точно, а может и больше. Полное погружение в тему, настоящие грамотные…
Read more…
Алина Худина
28 February 2025, 18:06
Есть фильмы, которые можно спокойно посмотреть дома и забыть, но «Северный полюс» к таковым точно не относится. Его снимали для больших экранов…
Read more…
Reviews
Write review
Stills
