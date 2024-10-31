Menu
Kinoafisha Films Hitpig

Hitpig

Hitpig
Synopsis

Set in a futuristic world, the film follows a grizzled porcine bounty hunter who accepts his next hit: Pickles, a naive, ebullient elephant who has escaped the clutches of an evil trillionaire. Though Hitpig initially sets out to capture the perky pachyderm, the unlikely pair find themselves on an unexpected adventure crisscrossing the globe that brings out the best in both of them. Based on an original idea by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Berkeley Breathed, inspired by his 2008 children's book Pete & Pickles, comes an adventure about learning that sometimes what we want isn’t what we need.
Country Canada / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 April 2025
World premiere 31 October 2024
Release date
13 March 2025 Russia Вольга
13 March 2025 Azerbaijan 6+
5 September 2025 Bulgaria
20 February 2025 Croatia jugendfrei
13 March 2025 Czechia
7 February 2025 Estonia
13 March 2025 Georgia PG
1 May 2025 Hungary 12
7 November 2024 Iceland Unrated
13 March 2025 Kazakhstan
13 March 2025 Kyrgyzstan
14 February 2025 Latvia N7
31 January 2025 Lithuania V
24 April 2025 Moldova AG
13 March 2025 Montenegro o.A.
16 April 2025 Netherlands 6
25 April 2025 Poland
3 July 2025 Qatar
18 April 2025 Romania
13 March 2025 Serbia o.A.
21 November 2024 Singapore PG
10 April 2025 Slovakia U
6 December 2024 South Africa
16 May 2025 Spain
9 May 2025 Turkey
3 July 2025 UAE 18TC
1 November 2024 USA PG
6 February 2025 Ukraine
13 March 2025 Uzbekistan 6+
Worldwide Gross $5,633,649
Production Aniventure, Cinesite, Rosebud Enterprises
Also known as
Hitpig!, Hitpig, Agentas Hitpigas, Elefántos kaland, Hitpig: O Herói da Bicharada, Hitpig: Purcelușul detectiv, Hitpig!: Le film, Hitpig. Świniak zawodowiec, Kaçak Fil, Kha'verim al Mal'eh, No Rukša neizspruksi, Phi Vụ Nghìn Cân, Super agente Hitpig!, Зверопоиск, ХітПіг. Розшук домашніх тварин, 豬排特務
Director
David Feiss
David Feiss
Cinzia Angelini
Cast
Rainn Wilson
Rainn Wilson
RuPaul
RuPaul
Lilly Singh
Lilly Singh
Charlie Adler
Charlie Adler
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 21 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2742 In the Adventure genre  509 In the Animation genre  328 In films of Canada  52 In films of Great Britain  226
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
User 18 March 2025, 17:47
Повелись на афишу, создатели зтого мультика использовали образ слона и коалы из зверополиса, но хто совершенно другой мульт!
User 18 March 2025, 13:14
Вообще не для детей мульть. Не хорошие слова присутствуют
Stills
