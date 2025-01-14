Hitpig
– Set in a futuristic world, the film follows a grizzled porcine bounty hunter who accepts his next hit: Pickles, a naive, ebullient elephant who has escaped the clutches of an evil trillionaire. Though Hitpig initially sets out to capture the perky pachyderm, the unlikely pair find themselves on an unexpected adventure crisscrossing the globe that brings out the best in both of them. Based on an original idea by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Berkeley Breathed, inspired by his 2008 children's book Pete & Pickles, comes an adventure about learning that sometimes what we want isn’t what we need.