Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Synopsis
Manyunya, Narine and Karine go to the village to visit their grandmother for the summer holidays, where they face boring and monotonous days, but unexpected events force them to look at village life in a new way.
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
14 November 2024
Release date
14 November 2024
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
14 November 2024
Belarus
5 December 2024
Kazakhstan
5 December 2024
Kyrgyzstan
14 November 2024
Uzbekistan
6+
Worldwide Gross
$3,268,404
Production
K.B.A., Merkuriy Kontent
Also known as
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne, Манюня. Приключения в деревне
Director
Denis Gulyar
Cast
Karina Kagramanyan
Karine Mnatsakanyan
Ekaterina Temnova
Dzhuletta Stepanyan
Olga Tumaykina
Film rating
7.0
32
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1881
In the Adventure genre
375
In the Comedy genre
457
In the Family genre
187
In films of Russia
185
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Svetlanka Meshkova
24 November 2024, 03:39
Впервые ушла с зала, не досмотрев фильм до конца. Думала кино с детьми всегда веселое и интересное, но нет. \
Скучно, не интересно 👎
Софья Ибрагимова
24 November 2024, 19:54
ходили с сестрой. Если хотите хорошо поспать то советуем, так как юыло очень скучно
