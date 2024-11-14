Menu
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne

Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne

Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne 18+
Synopsis

Manyunya, Narine and Karine go to the village to visit their grandmother for the summer holidays, where they face boring and monotonous days, but unexpected events force them to look at village life in a new way.
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 14 November 2024
Release date
14 November 2024 Russia Атмосфера Кино
14 November 2024 Belarus
5 December 2024 Kazakhstan
5 December 2024 Kyrgyzstan
14 November 2024 Uzbekistan 6+
Worldwide Gross $3,268,404
Production K.B.A., Merkuriy Kontent
Also known as
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne, Манюня. Приключения в деревне
Director
Denis Gulyar
Cast
Karina Kagramanyan
Ekaterina Temnova
Dzhuletta Stepanyan
Olga Tumaykina
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 32 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1881 In the Adventure genre  375 In the Comedy genre  457 In the Family genre  187 In films of Russia  185
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
Svetlanka Meshkova 24 November 2024, 03:39
Впервые ушла с зала, не досмотрев фильм до конца. Думала кино с детьми всегда веселое и интересное, но нет. \
Скучно, не интересно 👎
Софья Ибрагимова 24 November 2024, 19:54
ходили с сестрой. Если хотите хорошо поспать то советуем, так как юыло очень скучно
