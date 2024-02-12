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Despicable Me 4 - Teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers Despicable Me 4. Teaser

Despicable Me 4. Teaser

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Publication date: 12 February 2024
Despicable Me 4 – Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.
7.4 Despicable Me 4
Despicable Me 4 Adventure, Animation, Comedy, 2024, USA
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