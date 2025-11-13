Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2008

Top films of 2008

The Dark Knight 8.8
1 The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action 2008, USA
WALL·E 8.5
2 WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation 2008, USA
Iron Man 8.3
3 Iron Man
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2008, USA
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
4 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
5 Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain
Taken 8.0
6 Taken
Thriller, Action 2008, France
Kung Fu Panda 8.0
7 Kung Fu Panda
Comedy, Animation 2008, USA
Gran Torino 7.9
8 Gran Torino
Drama 2008, USA
Seven Pounds 7.8
9 Seven Pounds
Drama 2008, USA
Star Wars: The Clone Wars 7.8
10 Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2008, USA / Singapore
The Reader 7.8
11 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Ponyo 7.7
12 Ponyo
Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 2008, Japan
Rate
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
13 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Departures 7.7
14 Departures
Drama 2008, Japan
In Bruges 7.7
15 In Bruges
Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain / Belgium
Hellboy II: The Golden Army 7.7
16 Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror 2008, USA
Changeling 7.6
17 Changeling
Mystery 2008, USA
Yes Man 7.5
18 Yes Man
Comedy 2008, USA
Bolt 7.5
19 Bolt
Animation, Comedy, Family 2008, USA
The Incredible Hulk 7.5
20 The Incredible Hulk
Action 2008, USA
Hancock 7.5
21 Hancock
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Action 2008, USA
Madagascar: The Crate Escape 7.4
22 Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2008, USA
The Bank Job 7.4
23 The Bank Job
Thriller 2008, USA / Great Britain
Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire 7.4
24 Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire
Biography, Musical 2008, Russia
RocknRolla 7.4
25 RocknRolla
Action 2008, Great Britain
Radio Day 7.4
26 Radio Day
Comedy 2008, Russia
Marley & Me 7.3
27 Marley & Me
Comedy 2008, USA
Eagle Eye 7.3
28 Eagle Eye
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA
Stilyagi 7.3
29 Stilyagi
Comedy, Musical 2008, Russia
Morphine 7.3
30 Morphine
Drama 2008, Russia
The Admiral 7.3
31 The Admiral
Drama, Biography, History 2008, Russia
Valkyrie 7.3
32 Valkyrie
Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Cloverfield 7.3
33 Cloverfield
Action, Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
Body of Lies 7.3
34 Body of Lies
Drama 2008, USA
Revolutionary Road 7.3
35 Revolutionary Road
Drama 2008, USA / Great Britain
21 7.2
36 21
Drama 2008, USA
Street Kings 7.2
37 Street Kings
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA
The Duchess 7.2
38 The Duchess
History, Drama 2008, Great Britain
The Road 7.2
39 The Road
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2008, USA
Death Race 7.2
40 Death Race
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure, Action 2008, USA
Horton Hears a Who! 7.2
41 Horton Hears a Who!
Family, Animation, Adventure 2008, USA
The Other Boleyn Girl 7.2
42 The Other Boleyn Girl
Drama, History 2008, Great Britain
Forgetting Sarah Marshall 7.1
43 Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Romantic, Comedy 2008, USA
Vicky Cristina Barcelona 7.1
44 Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, USA / Spain
Wanted 7.1
45 Wanted
Action 2008, USA
Burn After Reading 7.1
46 Burn After Reading
Drama, Comedy 2008, USA
Tropic Thunder 7.1
47 Tropic Thunder
Comedy 2008, USA
Flashbacks of a Fool 7.1
48 Flashbacks of a Fool
Drama 2008, Great Britain
Mamma Mia! 7.1
49 Mamma Mia!
Comedy, Romantic, Musical 2008, Great Britain / USA
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 7.1
50 The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
17 Again 7.0
51 17 Again
Comedy 2008, USA
Mirrors 7.0
52 Mirrors
Horror 2008, USA
Coco Before Chanel 7.0
53 Coco Before Chanel
Biography 2008, France
The Ghost 7.0
54 The Ghost
Thriller 2008, Russia
LOL (Laughing Out Loud) 7.0
55 LOL (Laughing Out Loud)
Comedy 2008, France
Get Smart 7.0
56 Get Smart
Comedy, Action 2008, USA
The Forbidden Kingdom 7.0
57 The Forbidden Kingdom
Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure 2008, USA
What Happens in Vegas 7.0
58 What Happens in Vegas
Comedy 2008, USA
Paris 7.0
59 Paris
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2008, France
Little Ashes 6.9
60 Little Ashes
Drama, Biography 2008, Great Britain
Australia 6.9
61 Australia
Drama, Western, War, Adventure 2008, USA / Australia
Chasseurs de dragons 6.9
62 Chasseurs de dragons
Adventure, Animation 2008, France
Pro Fedota-streltsa, udalogo molodtsa 6.9
63 Pro Fedota-streltsa, udalogo molodtsa
Comedy, Animation 2008, Russia
Largo Winch 6.9
64 Largo Winch
Thriller, Adventure 2008, France
Twilight 6.9
65 Twilight
Fantasy, Romantic 2008, USA
Anna Karenina 6.9
66 Anna Karenina
Drama 2008, Russia
Scusa ma ti chiamo amore 6.9
67 Scusa ma ti chiamo amore
Romantic 2008, Italy
Jumper 6.9
68 Jumper
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama, Adventure 2008, USA
The Spiderwick Chronicles 6.9
69 The Spiderwick Chronicles
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Drama 2008, USA
Step Up 2: The Streets 6.9
70 Step Up 2: The Streets
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2008, USA
Black Hunters 6.9
71 Black Hunters
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War 2008, Russia
Zack and Miri Make a Porno 6.8
72 Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2008, USA
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People 6.8
73 How to Lose Friends & Alienate People
Comedy 2008, Great Britain
Never Back Down 6.8
74 Never Back Down
Action 2008, USA
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 6.8
75 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Action, Adventure 2008, USA
Doomsday 6.8
76 Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror 2008, Great Britain
Bedtime Stories 6.8
77 Bedtime Stories
Fantasy, Comedy 2008, USA
Novaya Zemlya 6.8
78 Novaya Zemlya
Action 2008, Russia
Pineapple Express 6.8
79 Pineapple Express
Comedy 2008, USA
Quantum of Solace 6.8
80 Quantum of Solace
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama 2008, Great Britain / USA
City of Ember 6.8
81 City of Ember
Family, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
The International 6.8
82 The International
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
The Sky Crawlers 6.7
83 The Sky Crawlers
Animation, Drama, Sci-Fi, Anime 2008, Japan
He's Just Not That Into You 6.7
84 He's Just Not That Into You
Comedy 2008, USA
Righteous Kill 6.7
85 Righteous Kill
Crime, Drama 2008, USA
New York, I Love You 6.7
86 New York, I Love You
Romantic, Drama, Compilation 2008, USA / France
Taras Bulba 6.7
87 Taras Bulba
Action, History 2008, Russia
Inkheart 6.7
88 Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
The New Year's Rate Plan 6.7
89 The New Year's Rate Plan
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2008, Russia
Easy Virtue 6.7
90 Easy Virtue
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Great Britain / USA
Journey to the Center of the Earth 6.7
91 Journey to the Center of the Earth
Adventure, Action, Fantasy, Family 2008, USA
Love in the Big City 6.6
92 Love in the Big City
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
My Best Friend's Girl 6.6
93 My Best Friend's Girl
Comedy 2008, USA
27 Dresses 6.6
94 27 Dresses
Romantic, Comedy 2008, USA
Diary of a Nymphomaniac 6.5
95 Diary of a Nymphomaniac
Drama 2008, Spain
Milk 6.5
96 Milk
Biography, Drama 2008, USA
You Don't Mess with the Zohan 6.5
97 You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Comedy 2008, USA
Four Christmases 6.5
98 Four Christmases
Comedy, Romantic 2008, USA
The Tale Of Despereaux 6.5
99 The Tale Of Despereaux
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Family 2008, Great Britain / USA
Forever the Moment 6.4
100 Forever the Moment
Drama, Sport 2008, South Korea
