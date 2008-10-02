Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of How to Lose Friends & Alienate People
Poster of How to Lose Friends & Alienate People
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films How to Lose Friends & Alienate People

How to Lose Friends & Alienate People

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People - trailer in russian
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People  trailer in russian
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 3 October 2008
World premiere 2 October 2008
Release date
16 October 2008 Russia Люксор
23 October 2008 Australia
16 October 2008 Belarus
27 February 2009 Denmark
21 July 2009 France
27 November 2008 Germany
2 October 2008 Great Britain
8 May 2009 Italy
16 October 2008 Kazakhstan
8 October 2008 New Zealand
16 October 2008 South Korea 15
2 October 2008 USA
16 October 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $28,000,000
Worldwide Gross $19,152,009
Production Intandem Films, Film4, UK Film Council
Also known as
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People, Cómo perder a tus amigos, How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, Kako izgubiti prijatelje i otuđiti se od ljudi, Comment perdre ses amis et se mettre tout le monde à dos, Como Perder Amigos e Alienar Outros, Dost Kazığı, Hogy veszítsük el barátainkat és idegenítsük el az embereket?, Hopplös och hatad av alla, How to Lose Friends, Jak se zbavit prátel a zustat úplne sám, Jak stracić przyjaciół i zrazić do siebie ludzi, Kaip prarasti draugus ir atstumti žmones, Kako izgubiti prijatelje in se odtujiiti od ljudi, Kuidas kaotada sõpru ja võõrduda inimestest, New York für Anfänger, Nueva York para principiantes, Pos na haseis tous filous sou, Star System - Se non ci sei non esisti, Um Louco Apaixonado, Un Anglais à New York, Πώς να χάσεις τους φίλους σου, Как да губиш приятели и да дразниш хората, Как потерять друзей и заставить всех тебя ненавидеть, Як втратити друзів і змусити всіх тебе ненавидіти, セレブ・ウォーズ　ニューヨークの恋に勝つルール, 如何眾叛親離
Director
Robert B. Weide
Cast
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Megan Fox
Megan Fox
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Simon Pegg
Simon Pegg
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson
Cast and Crew
Similar films for How to Lose Friends & Alienate People
A Fantastic Fear of Everything 6.2
A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012)
Run Fatboy Run 7.1
Run Fatboy Run (2007)
Big Nothing 6.6
Big Nothing (2006)
Burke and Hare 6.5
Burke and Hare (2010)
Man Up 6.9
Man Up (2015)
Hector and the Search for Happiness 6.7
Hector and the Search for Happiness (2014)
Kill Me Three Times 5.6
Kill Me Three Times (2014)
Passion Play 4.6
Passion Play (2010)
14 Days with Victor 5.8
14 Days with Victor (2010)
The Rocker 5.8
The Rocker (2008)
Smart People 6.1
Smart People (2008)
Crime Spree 5.7
Crime Spree (2003)
Film in Collections
Intelligent Comedies Intelligent Comedies

Film rating

6.8
Rate 29 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2179
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Мурка 2 April 2015, 12:51
Долго выбирала, на какое кино угробить свободный вечер. В основном между этим фильмецом и "Адмиралом". Подумала, что в Адмирале всех… Read more…
babar 2 April 2015, 12:51
скучный, нудный, нецепляющий фильм с отвратительной режиссурой. Жалкая подделка на тему Дьявол Носит Прадо и 99 франков.
Шутки живут своей жизнью.… Read more…
Goofs

When Sophie Maes (Megan Fox) is first introduced she claims to be a vegetarian and insists she would never wear fur, yet at the party near the end of the film she appears to be wearing what looks like a genuine fur stole. This is likely evidence of how film stars may compromise their principles once they become famous.

Film Trailers All trailers
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People - trailer in russian
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People Trailer in russian
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People - trailer
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more