How to Lose Friends & Alienate People, Cómo perder a tus amigos, How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, Kako izgubiti prijatelje i otuđiti se od ljudi, Comment perdre ses amis et se mettre tout le monde à dos, Como Perder Amigos e Alienar Outros, Dost Kazığı, Hogy veszítsük el barátainkat és idegenítsük el az embereket?, Hopplös och hatad av alla, How to Lose Friends, Jak se zbavit prátel a zustat úplne sám, Jak stracić przyjaciół i zrazić do siebie ludzi, Kaip prarasti draugus ir atstumti žmones, Kako izgubiti prijatelje in se odtujiiti od ljudi, Kuidas kaotada sõpru ja võõrduda inimestest, New York für Anfänger, Nueva York para principiantes, Pos na haseis tous filous sou, Star System - Se non ci sei non esisti, Um Louco Apaixonado, Un Anglais à New York, Πώς να χάσεις τους φίλους σου, Как да губиш приятели и да дразниш хората, Как потерять друзей и заставить всех тебя ненавидеть, Як втратити друзів і змусити всіх тебе ненавидіти, セレブ・ウォーズ ニューヨークの恋に勝つルール, 如何眾叛親離
Film Reviews
Goofs
When Sophie Maes (Megan Fox) is first introduced she claims to be a vegetarian and insists she would never wear fur, yet at the party near the end of the film she appears to be wearing what looks like a genuine fur stole. This is likely evidence of how film stars may compromise their principles once they become famous.
Quotes
Sidney Young[to his father]You thought Brad Pitt was a cave in Yorkshire.
Шутки живут своей жизнью.… Read more…