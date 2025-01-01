Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Helen Mirren
Awards
Awards and nominations of Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Helen Mirren
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1995
Best Actress
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1984
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2006
Best Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2019
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2020
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 2011
Stanislavsky Prize
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree