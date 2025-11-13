Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2019

Top films of 2019

Avengers: Endgame 8.5
1 Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Ford v Ferrari 8.5
2 Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA
Joker 8.3
3 Joker
Crime, Drama 2019, USA
Knives Out 8.2
4 Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
Parasite 8.1
5 Parasite
Drama, Thriller 2019, South Korea
Gde ti, Adam? 8.1
6 Gde ti, Adam?
Documentary 2019, Russia
BTS: Bring The Soul. The movie 8.1
7 BTS: Bring The Soul. The movie
Documentary, Musical 2019, South Korea
Little Women 8.0
8 Little Women
Romantic, Drama 2019, USA
A Dog's Journey 8.0
9 A Dog's Journey
Family 2019, USA
Spider-Man: Far from Home 8.0
10 Spider-Man: Far from Home
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
Агент Эмерсон 7.9
11 Агент Эмерсон
Action, Adventure 2019, USA
1917 7.9
12 1917
War, Drama 2019, Great Britain / USA
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You 7.9
13 Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
Anime, Romantic, Animation, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Five Feet Apart 7.8
14 Five Feet Apart
Romantic, Drama 2019, USA
Onward 7.8
15 Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA
Richard Jewell 7.7
16 Richard Jewell
Drama 2019, USA
Everest 7.7
17 Everest
Animation 2019, USA
Doctor Sleep 7.7
18 Doctor Sleep
Mystery, Horror 2019, USA
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll 7.7
19 Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll
Animation, Anime 2019, Japan
Everybody's Everything 7.7
20 Everybody's Everything
Documentary 2019, USA
The Peanut Butter Falcon 7.7
21 The Peanut Butter Falcon
Adventure 2019, USA
Frozen 2 7.7
22 Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's 2019, USA
Toy Story 4 7.6
23 Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family 2019, USA
Spread Your Wings 7.6
24 Spread Your Wings
Adventure, Family 2019, France
The Lion King 7.6
25 The Lion King
Sci-Fi, Family 2019, USA
Aladdin 7.6
26 Aladdin
Adventure, Musical 2019, USA
Maleficent 2 7.6
27 Maleficent 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2019, USA
Shazam! 7.5
28 Shazam!
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
My Little Sister 7.5
29 My Little Sister
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Pigeon: Impossible 7.5
30 Pigeon: Impossible
Animation, Sci-Fi, Family 2019, USA
Serf 7.5
31 Serf
Comedy 2019, Russia
A Dog's Way Home 7.4
32 A Dog's Way Home
Adventure, Family 2019, USA
Sonic the Hedgehog 7.4
33 Sonic the Hedgehog
Fantasy 2019, USA
Captain Marvel 7.4
34 Captain Marvel
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
Downton Abbey 7.4
35 Downton Abbey
Drama, History 2019, Great Britain
Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch 7.4
36 Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch
Anime, Animation, Action, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Jumanji: The Next Level 7.4
37 Jumanji: The Next Level
Adventure, Comedy 2019, USA
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 7.3
38 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Action 2019, USA
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 7.3
39 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA
Escape Room 7.3
40 Escape Room
Horror 2019, USA
The Secret Life of Pets 2 7.2
41 The Secret Life of Pets 2
Animation, Comedy 2019, USA
The Balkan Line 7.2
42 The Balkan Line
Action, Drama, War 2019, Russia / Serbia
Last Christmas 7.2
43 Last Christmas
Romantic, Comedy 2019, USA
Hobbs & Shaw 7.2
44 Hobbs & Shaw
Action, Crime 2019, USA
The Angry Birds Movie 2 7.2
45 The Angry Birds Movie 2
Animation, Children's 2019, USA
The Lighthouse 7.1
46 The Lighthouse
Horror, Fantasy 2019, USA
Ready or Not 7.1
47 Ready or Not
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2019, USA
The Mule 7.1
48 The Mule
Detective, Crime, Drama 2019, USA
Motherless Brooklyn 7.1
49 Motherless Brooklyn
Crime, Thriller 2019, USA
Promare 7.1
50 Promare
Anime 2019, Japan
Kaijuu no Kodomo 7.1
51 Kaijuu no Kodomo
Animation, Anime 2019, Japan
The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil 7.1
52 The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil
Action, Thriller, Crime 2019, South Korea
Pokemon Detective Pikachu 7.0
53 Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Detective, Comedy 2019, USA
It: Chapter Two 7.0
54 It: Chapter Two
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Angel Has Fallen 7.0
55 Angel Has Fallen
Action, Thriller 2019, USA
Rzhev 7.0
56 Rzhev
War, Drama 2019, Russia
COMA 7.0
57 COMA
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2019, Russia
Text 7.0
58 Text
Drama 2019, Russia
Us 7.0
59 Us
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Zombieland: Double Tap 7.0
60 Zombieland: Double Tap
Comedy, Horror 2019, USA
Dumbo 7.0
61 Dumbo
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2019, USA
The Goldfinch 6.9
62 The Goldfinch
Drama 2019, USA
Yesterday 6.9
63 Yesterday
Musical, Comedy 2019, Great Britain
Loud Connection 6.9
64 Loud Connection
Drama, Comedy 2019, Russia
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper 6.9
65 Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
Biography, Sport, Drama 2019, Russia
Rambo: Last Blood 6.8
66 Rambo: Last Blood
Action, Thriller 2019, USA
The Addams Family 6.8
67 The Addams Family
Animation, Fantasy 2019, USA
After 6.7
68 After
Drama, Romantic 2019, USA
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 6.7
69 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Horror 2019, USA
Rocketman 6.7
70 Rocketman
Musical, Biography 2019, Great Britain
Fiksiki protiv Krabotov 6.7
71 Fiksiki protiv Krabotov
Animation, Children's 2019, Russia
Long Shot 6.7
72 Long Shot
Comedy 2019, USA
Crawl 6.6
73 Crawl
Horror 2019, USA
Happy Death Day 2U 6.6
74 Happy Death Day 2U
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2019, USA
At Eternity's Gate 6.6
75 At Eternity's Gate
Biography 2019, USA
Stuber 6.6
76 Stuber
Action, Comedy 2019, USA
Glass 6.6
77 Glass
Thriller 2019, USA
Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker 6.6
78 Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
Domovoy 6.6
79 Domovoy
Comedy, Fantasy, Family 2019, Russia
X-Men: Dark Phoenix 6.6
80 X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2019, USA
The Song of Names 6.6
81 The Song of Names
Drama 2019, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
The Hustle 6.6
82 The Hustle
Comedy 2019, USA
War 6.6
83 War
Thriller 2019, India
Untitled Godzilla Sequel 6.5
84 Untitled Godzilla Sequel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2019, USA
Terminator: Dark Fate 6.5
85 Terminator: Dark Fate
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
Midsommar 6.5
86 Midsommar
Horror 2019, USA
Hustlers 6.5
87 Hustlers
Thriller, Drama 2019, USA
kamal mohamed sallam 6.5
88 kamal mohamed sallam
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Hellboy 6.4
89 Hellboy
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje 6.4
90 Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia
Cold Pursuit 6.4
91 Cold Pursuit
Action, Thriller, Drama 2019, Great Britain
Robo 6.4
92 Robo
Sci-Fi, Family 2019, Russia
Annabelle Comes Home 6.4
93 Annabelle Comes Home
Horror 2019, USA
Underwater 6.4
94 Underwater
Action, Drama, Thriller 2019, USA
Union of Salvation 6.4
95 Union of Salvation
Drama, History, Adventure 2019, Russia
Odessa 6.4
96 Odessa
Drama, Comedy 2019, Russia
Don't Let Go 6.3
97 Don't Let Go
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2019, USA
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 4 6.3
98 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 4
Animation, Children's 2019, Russia
Pet Sematary 6.2
99 Pet Sematary
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
The Ninth 6.2
100 The Ninth
Thriller, Drama, Action, Detective 2019, Russia
