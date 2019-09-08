Menu
Poster of The Goldfinch
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.4
The Goldfinch

The Goldfinch - trailer in russian
The Goldfinch  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 29 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 27 September 2019
World premiere 8 September 2019
Release date
12 September 2019 Russia КАРО Премьер 16+
26 September 2019 Australia
12 September 2019 Belarus
10 October 2019 Brazil
13 September 2019 Bulgaria
13 September 2019 Canada
10 October 2019 Czechia
12 September 2019 Denmark
20 September 2019 Estonia K-14
18 September 2019 France
26 September 2019 Germany
27 September 2019 Great Britain
19 September 2019 Greece
19 September 2019 Hungary
27 September 2019 Ireland
17 October 2019 Italy
12 September 2019 Kazakhstan
27 September 2019 Mexico
10 October 2019 Netherlands
11 October 2019 Norway
15 November 2019 Poland
10 October 2019 Portugal
19 September 2019 Singapore
12 September 2019 Slovakia
31 May 2020 Spain
13 September 2019 Sweden
27 September 2019 Turkey
12 September 2019 UAE
13 September 2019 USA
26 September 2019 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $45,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,032,621
Production Amazon Studios, Color Force, Warner Bros.
Also known as
The Goldfinch, El jilguero, Der Distelfink, Le Chardonneret, O Pintassilgo, Stehlík, Az Aranypinty, Češljugar, Chim Vàng Oanh, Dadzītis, Dagilis, Ha'Khokhit, Il cardellino, Ohakalind, Saka Kuşu, Szczygieł, Η καρδερίνα, Чешљугар, Щегол, Щиглецът, Щиголь, 더 골드핀치, ザ・ゴールドフィンチ, 金翅雀
Director
John Crowley
John Crowley
Cast
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort
Aneurin Barnard
Aneurin Barnard
Finn Wolfhard
Finn Wolfhard
Oakes Fegley
Oakes Fegley
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.9
Rate 43 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1987
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas

Film Reviews

cchonsi 13 September 2019, 09:59
Однозначно будет претендовать на Оскар, потрясающая игра каждого актёра и напряжение не отпускает до последнего кадра!
vyelskaya 13 September 2019, 18:05
Это невероятный фильм, настолько красиво снятый с потрясающей игрой всех актеров! Мы и плакали, и порой смеялись. Восторг!
Quotes
Adult Theo Decker I wear bespoke suits. I swim twice a week. I socialize with people I can't stand. I'm relaxed, personable. I don't indulge in self pity. It's true what I read, "We're so accustomed to disguise ourselves to others, that in the end we become disguised to ourselves."
Film Trailers All trailers
The Goldfinch - trailer in russian
The Goldfinch Trailer in russian
Listen to the
soundtrack The Goldfinch
Stills
