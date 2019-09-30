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Poster of Maleficent 2
7.6
Maleficent 2 - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Maleficent 2
7.6

Maleficent 2

, 2019
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
USA / Fantasy, Family, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Maleficent 2
7.6
Maleficent 2 - Dubbed trailer
Maleficent 2  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.

Cast

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Maleficent
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Aurora
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Conall
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
Queen Ingrith
Ed Skrein
Ed Skrein
Borra
Jenn Murray
Jenn Murray
Gerda
Harris Dickinson
Harris Dickinson
Prince Philip
Sam Riley
Sam Riley
Diaval
Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton
Juno Temple
Juno Temple
Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville
Warwick Davis
Warwick Davis
Director Joachim Roenning
Writer Noah Harpster, Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Charles Perrault
Composer Geoff Zanelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 18 October 2019
World premiere 30 September 2019
Release date
17 October 2019 Russia WDSSPR 6+
18 October 2019 Argentina
17 October 2019 Australia
16 October 2019 Austria
17 October 2019 Brazil
18 October 2019 Canada
18 October 2019 China
17 October 2019 Czechia
17 October 2019 Denmark
18 October 2019 Estonia
16 October 2019 Finland
16 October 2019 France
19 December 2019 Georgia
17 October 2019 Germany
18 October 2019 Great Britain
17 October 2019 Greece
17 October 2019 Hong Kong
17 October 2019 Hungary
16 October 2019 Indonesia
18 October 2019 Ireland
17 October 2019 Italy
17 October 2019 Kazakhstan
24 October 2019 Lithuania
16 October 2019 Netherlands
16 October 2019 Norway
18 October 2019 Poland
17 October 2019 Portugal
17 October 2019 Singapore
17 October 2019 Slovakia
17 October 2019 South Korea
18 October 2019 Spain
16 October 2019 Sweden
18 October 2019 Turkey
17 October 2019 UAE
18 October 2019 USA
17 October 2019 Ukraine
18 October 2019 Viet Nam
MPAA PG
Budget $185,000,000
Worldwide Gross $491,730,089
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Roth Films, Jolie Pas
Also known as
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil, Hei mo hou 2, Maléfica 2: Dueña del mal, Maléfica: dueña del mal, Maleficent 2: Suverana Răului, Chen shui mo zhou 2, Czarownica 2, Demóna: A sötétség úrnője, Gospodarica zla 2, Maléfica: Maestra del mal, Maleficent - Mächte der Finsternis, Maleficent 2 - Signora del male, Maleficent 2: 'Adonit Ha'Resha, Maleficent 2: Ondskans härskarinna, Maleficent 2: Pahan valtiatar, Maleficent 2: Η δύναμη του σκότους, Maleficent: Mächte der Finsternis, Maléfique : Le Pouvoir du Mal, Maléfique: Maîtresse du mal, Malefisent: Gospodarica Zla, Malefisenta 2, Malefisenta 2: Yovuzlik bekasi, Malefisenta 2: Zülmətinə sahibəsi, Malefiz: Kötülüğün Gücü, Malévola - Dona do Mal, Malévola: Dona do Mal, Melnā feja Malefisenta 2: Tumsas valdniece, Pahatar 2: Kurjuse käskijanna, Piktadares istorija 2, Tiên Hắc Ám 2, Vládkyňa zla 2, Zloba 2: Královna všeho zlého, Zlohotnica 2: Vladarica zla, Господарка на злото 2, Малефисент: Господарица Зла, Малефисента 2: Владычица тьмы, Малефисента: Владычица тьмы, Малефисента: Түнек әміршісі, Чаклунка 2: Повелителька темряви, ماليفيسنت: مسترس أوف إيفل, マレフィセント2, 黑魔女2, Malefica 2 - Dueña del mal, Maléfique 2 Le pouvoir du mal, Malévola 2 - Dona do Mal, Чаклунка 2, Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Maleficent 2 - Mächte der Finsternis, Malefisent: Zonja e ligësisë, Malefiz 2, მალეფისენტი 2, Maleficent 2, Maleficent Mistress Of Evil, Մալիֆիսենթա 2, 沉睡魔咒2：恶魔夫人

Film rating

7.6
Rate 406 votes
6.6 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  867 In the Fantasy genre  63 In the Family genre  103 In the Adventure genre  209 In films of USA  553 In films of 2019  27
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Maleficent 2 - Dubbed trailer
Maleficent 2 Dubbed trailer
Maleficent 2 - Dubbed teaser trailer
Maleficent 2 Dubbed teaser trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Maleficent 2

Quotes

Diaval Mistress.
Maleficent What?
Diaval I have a little bit of news.
Maleficent Well, on with it.
Diaval It's nothing of any real consequence, and it's certainly no reason to overreact. It's just that... Prince Phillip has, um...
Maleficent Disappeared?
Diaval [chuckles] No. No, Phillip has...
Maleficent Yellow fever? No, wait--leprosy!
Diaval No, Mistress. Prince Phillip has asked Aurora if, she'll become his...
Maleficent *Don't* - ruin my morning!
[flies away to try and talk Aurora out of Phillip's marriage proposal]
Diaval Mistress, please! Stay calm!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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