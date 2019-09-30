Diaval Mistress.

Maleficent What?

Diaval I have a little bit of news.

Maleficent Well, on with it.

Diaval It's nothing of any real consequence, and it's certainly no reason to overreact. It's just that... Prince Phillip has, um...

Maleficent Disappeared?

Diaval [chuckles] No. No, Phillip has...

Maleficent Yellow fever? No, wait--leprosy!

Diaval No, Mistress. Prince Phillip has asked Aurora if, she'll become his...

Maleficent *Don't* - ruin my morning!

[flies away to try and talk Aurora out of Phillip's marriage proposal]