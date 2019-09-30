Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.
|17 October 2019
|Russia
|WDSSPR
|6+
|18 October 2019
|Argentina
|17 October 2019
|Australia
|16 October 2019
|Austria
|17 October 2019
|Brazil
|18 October 2019
|Canada
|18 October 2019
|China
|17 October 2019
|Czechia
|17 October 2019
|Denmark
|18 October 2019
|Estonia
|16 October 2019
|Finland
|16 October 2019
|France
|19 December 2019
|Georgia
|17 October 2019
|Germany
|18 October 2019
|Great Britain
|17 October 2019
|Greece
|17 October 2019
|Hong Kong
|17 October 2019
|Hungary
|16 October 2019
|Indonesia
|18 October 2019
|Ireland
|17 October 2019
|Italy
|17 October 2019
|Kazakhstan
|24 October 2019
|Lithuania
|16 October 2019
|Netherlands
|16 October 2019
|Norway
|18 October 2019
|Poland
|17 October 2019
|Portugal
|17 October 2019
|Singapore
|17 October 2019
|Slovakia
|17 October 2019
|South Korea
|18 October 2019
|Spain
|16 October 2019
|Sweden
|18 October 2019
|Turkey
|17 October 2019
|UAE
|18 October 2019
|USA
|17 October 2019
|Ukraine
|18 October 2019
|Viet Nam