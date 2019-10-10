Menu
Poster of The Addams Family
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 5.9
The Addams Family

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 18+
Synopsis

From Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and Universal Pictures, the peculiar, ghoulish family will face off against a crafty reality TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration.

The Addams Family - trailer
The Addams Family  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 25 October 2019
World premiere 10 October 2019
Release date
31 October 2019 Russia UPI 12+
31 October 2019 Armenia
5 December 2019 Australia
24 October 2019 Austria
31 October 2019 Azerbaijan
31 October 2019 Belarus
31 October 2019 Brazil
10 October 2019 Canada 14A
31 October 2019 Czechia
31 October 2019 Denmark
22 November 2019 Estonia
1 November 2019 Finland
4 December 2019 France
31 October 2019 Georgia
24 October 2019 Germany
25 October 2019 Great Britain
10 October 2019 Greece
31 October 2019 Hong Kong
31 October 2019 Hungary
25 October 2019 Ireland
31 October 2019 Italy
31 October 2019 Kazakhstan
31 October 2019 Kyrgyzstan
31 October 2019 Latvia
31 October 2019 Lithuania
25 October 2019 Mexico
31 October 2019 Moldova
4 December 2019 Netherlands
25 October 2019 Poland
31 October 2019 Portugal
31 October 2019 Saudi Arabia
31 October 2019 Singapore
31 October 2019 Slovakia
14 November 2019 Slovenia
7 November 2019 South Korea
25 October 2019 Spain
25 October 2019 Sweden
31 October 2019 Tajikistan
6 December 2019 Turkey
31 October 2019 Turkmenistan
11 October 2019 USA
19 December 2019 Ukraine
31 October 2019 Uzbekistan
25 October 2019 Viet Nam
MPAA PG
Budget $24,000,000
Worldwide Gross $204,394,183
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Cinesite Animation, BRON Studios
Also known as
The Addams Family, Los locos Addams, A Família Addams, Die Addams Family, Familien Addams, Adamsebis Ojakhi, Adamsu ģimene, Adamsų šeimynėlė, Addams Ailesi, Addams Family - A galád család, Addamsite suguvõsa, Addamsova rodina, Familia Addams, Familjen Addams, Gia Đình Addams, La famiglia Addams, La familia Addams, La famille Addams, Mishpakhat Addams, Perhe Addams, Rodina Adamsovcov, Rodzina Addamsów, Η οικογένεια Άνταμς, Породица Адамс, Родина Адамсів, Семейка Аддамс, Семейство Адамс, アダムス・ファミリー, 愛登士家庭, 阿達一族
Director
Greg Tiernan
Greg Tiernan
Conrad Vernon
Conrad Vernon
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 121 votes
5.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2176
Cartoon reviews

Екатерина Белякова 3 November 2019, 04:25
Мультик нудный и не интересный, еле достдели до конца
proalexse 31 October 2019, 16:58
Весёлый семейный мультик!!! Очень понравился
Goofs

When Cousin It turned up, he was presumed to have been driving and to have entered the home on his own, but in fact he alighted from the car via the rear passenger side.

Quotes
[Wednesday enters holding a red balloon]
Morticia Addams Strange, there's usually a murderous clown attached to the other end of these...
The Addams Family - trailer
The Addams Family Trailer
The Addams Family - second trailer in russian
The Addams Family Second trailer in russian
Listen to the
soundtrack The Addams Family
