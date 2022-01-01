Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Сериалы Затерянные в космосе Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Затерянные в космосе»

Музыка из сериала «Затерянные в космосе» Вся информация о сериале
Lost In Space (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)
Lost In Space (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 29 композиций. Christopher Lennertz
Слушать
Lost In Space: Season 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)
Lost In Space: Season 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Christopher Lennertz
Слушать
Lost in Space: Season 3 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series)
Lost in Space: Season 3 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) 26 композиций. Ajay Friese, Christopher Lennertz
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Main Titles Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 1:11
2 Crash Landing Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 1:12
3 Will Exploring Christopher Lennertz 5:05
4 Moby Dick Christopher Lennertz 2:49
5 Will and the Robot Christopher Lennertz 7:28
6 Danger Will Robinson Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:32
7 Family Chores Fugue Christopher Lennertz 4:16
8 To the Chariot Christopher Lennertz 3:38
9 Smith / The Forest Christopher Lennertz 3:16
10 Dump the Fuel Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:12
11 Flowers / Father and Son Christopher Lennertz 3:33
12 Waterfall Christopher Lennertz 4:18
13 Illumination Christopher Lennertz 4:40
14 Maureen at Work Christopher Lennertz 1:28
15 Maureen Flies (feat. Lisbeth Scott) Christopher Lennertz 1:13
16 Race the Minefield Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:51
17 Ultimate Sacrifice Christopher Lennertz 3:55
18 Here We Go Christopher Lennertz / Alexander Bornstein 2:49
19 Saying Goodbye Christopher Lennertz 2:45
20 Alien Ship Christopher Lennertz 3:34
21 The Resolute Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:18
22 End Credits Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 1:13
23 Back To the Ship (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 6:20
24 Great Job (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz / Alexander Bornstein 4:31
25 Disconnecting (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 4:17
26 Cheering Up Will (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 1:40
27 Melting Judy Out (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 1:15
28 Launch (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 4:27
29 Backwards (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 0:51
Доступен список песен из сериала «Затерянные в космосе» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Затерянные в космосе» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
