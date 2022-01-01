|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Titles
|Christopher Lennertz / John Williams
|1:11
|2
|Crash Landing
|Christopher Lennertz / John Williams
|1:12
|3
|Will Exploring
|Christopher Lennertz
|5:05
|4
|Moby Dick
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:49
|5
|Will and the Robot
|Christopher Lennertz
|7:28
|6
|Danger Will Robinson
|Christopher Lennertz / John Williams
|3:32
|7
|Family Chores Fugue
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:16
|8
|To the Chariot
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:38
|9
|Smith / The Forest
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:16
|10
|Dump the Fuel
|Christopher Lennertz / John Williams
|3:12
|11
|Flowers / Father and Son
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:33
|12
|Waterfall
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:18
|13
|Illumination
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:40
|14
|Maureen at Work
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:28
|15
|Maureen Flies (feat. Lisbeth Scott)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:13
|16
|Race the Minefield
|Christopher Lennertz / John Williams
|3:51
|17
|Ultimate Sacrifice
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:55
|18
|Here We Go
|Christopher Lennertz / Alexander Bornstein
|2:49
|19
|Saying Goodbye
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:45
|20
|Alien Ship
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:34
|21
|The Resolute
|Christopher Lennertz / John Williams
|3:18
|22
|End Credits
|Christopher Lennertz / John Williams
|1:13
|23
|Back To the Ship (Bonus Track)
|Christopher Lennertz
|6:20
|24
|Great Job (Bonus Track)
|Christopher Lennertz / Alexander Bornstein
|4:31
|25
|Disconnecting (Bonus Track)
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:17
|26
|Cheering Up Will (Bonus Track)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:40
|27
|Melting Judy Out (Bonus Track)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:15
|28
|Launch (Bonus Track)
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:27
|29
|Backwards (Bonus Track)
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:51