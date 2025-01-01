Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edie Falco
Awards
Awards and nominations of Edie Falco
Edie Falco
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Edie Falco
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree