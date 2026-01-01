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Kinoafisha Persons Judi Dench Awards

Awards and nominations of Judi Dench

Judi Dench
Awards and nominations of Judi Dench
Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Actress
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actress
Winner
Academy Fellowship
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Actress
Winner
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1987 BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1985 BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1982 BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1968 BAFTA Awards 1968
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1966 BAFTA Awards 1966
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988 BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986 BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984 BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980 BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020 Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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