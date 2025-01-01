Menu
Awards and nominations of Leonardo DiCaprio
Awards and nominations of Leonardo DiCaprio
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best WTF Moment
Winner
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Male Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Villain
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Nominee
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1997
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
