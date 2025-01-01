Menu
Alec Baldwin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alec Baldwin
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Special Class Programs
Nominee
Outstanding Special Class Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
