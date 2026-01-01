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Poster of Convicted
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Convicted
6.8

Convicted

, 1950
Convicted
USA / Action, Drama, Film-Noir / 18+
Poster of Convicted
6.8

Synopsis

A D.A. becomes the prison warden where he tries to help an inmate he prosecuted, because he believes his sentence was excessive.

Cast

Glenn Ford
Glenn Ford
Joe Hufford
Broderick Crawford
George Knowland
Millard Mitchell
Malloby
Dorothy Malone
Dorothy Malone
Kay Knowland
Carl Benton Reid
Capt. Douglas
Frank Faylen
Ponti - Convict
Will Geer
Mapes - Convict
Martha Stewart
Bertie Williams
Henry O'Neill
Detective Dorn
Douglas Kennedy
Det. Bailey
Director Henry Levin
Writer Seton I. Miller, Martin Flavin, William Bowers, Fred Niblo Jr.
Composer George Duning
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 1 August 1950
Release date
1 August 1950 USA
Production Columbia Pictures
Also known as
Convicted, El destino manda, Verurteilt, Código Penal, Condamnat, Condannato, Das graue Tor zur Hölle, Dømt for drab, Drama en presidio, Inspärrad, Katigoro ton nomo, La loi des bagnards, O Sentenciado, One Way Out, Osudjeni, Sinetöity todistaja, Veroordeeld, Осуждённый

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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