Poster of Zift
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.2
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Zift

Zift

Zift 18+
Zift - оригинальный trailer
Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 4 August 2009
World premiere 27 June 2008
Release date
21 May 2009 Russia Кино без границ
21 May 2009 Belarus
25 September 2008 Bulgaria
26 April 2009 Germany
21 May 2009 Kazakhstan
27 June 2008 USA
21 May 2009 Ukraine
Budget 1,200,000 BGL
Worldwide Gross $189,486
Production Bulgarian National Film Center, Bulgarian National Television, Miramar Film
Also known as
Zift, Дзифт, Cigoto, Śmieć, Unschuldig im Knast, Zift: En gangsters historia, Πίσσα
Director
Javor Gardev
Cast
Zachary Baharov
Tanya Ilieva
Vladimir Penev
Mihail Mutafov
Dzhoko Rosich
7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Zift - оригинальный trailer
Zift - international trailer
