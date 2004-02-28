Меню
Все фильмы-номинанты «Золотая малина» в 2004 году

Место проведения Penthouse Suite of the Four-Points, Sheraton Hotel, Санта-Моника, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 28 февраля 2004
Золотая малина / Худший фильм
Джильи 4.3
Джильи Gigli
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Real Cancun The Real Cancun
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед 5.9
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Кот 5.4
Кот The Cat in the Hat
От Джастина к Келли 2.0
От Джастина к Келли From Justin to Kelly
Золотая малина / Худший режиссер
Мартин Брест
Мартин Брест
Джильи
Победитель
Все номинанты
Морт Натан
Морское приключение
Роберт Исков
От Джастина к Келли
Бо Уэлч
Кот
Золотая малина / Худшая мужская роль
Бен Аффлек
Бен Аффлек
Сорвиголова, Джильи, Час расплаты Larry King presented Affleck with this award on the March 16, 2004 episode of [title=tt0088550], after Razzie founder John Wilson personally brought the award to the CNN studio. Affleck jokingly referred to the trophy as "a little cheap" before proceeding to break it. Three days later, Wilson put the trophy pieces up for auction on eBay. The broken trophy sold for $1,375 and covered the hall rental cost of the following year's Razzie Awards ceremony.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Эштон Кутчер
Эштон Кутчер
Дочь моего босса, Молодожены, Оптом дешевле
Майк Майерс
Майк Майерс
Кот
Кьюба Гудинг мл
Кьюба Гудинг мл
The Fighting Temptations, Морское приключение, Радио
Джастин Гуарини
От Джастина к Келли
Золотая малина / Худшая женская роль
Дженнифер Лопес
Дженнифер Лопес
Джильи
Победитель
Все номинанты
Дрю Бэрримор
Дрю Бэрримор
Дюплекс, Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед
Анджелина Джоли
Анджелина Джоли
За гранью, Лара Крофт - Расхитительница гробниц: Колыбель жизни
Келли Кларксон
Келли Кларксон
От Джастина к Келли
Камерон Диаз
Камерон Диаз
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед
Золотая малина / Худшая мужская роль второго плана
Сильвестр Сталлоне
Сильвестр Сталлоне
Дети шпионов 3-D: Игра окончена Whose 5 roles could fill this entire category!
Победитель
Все номинанты
Аль Пачино
Аль Пачино
Джильи
Кристофер Уокен
Кристофер Уокен
Кенгуру Джекпот, Джильи
Алек Болдуин
Алек Болдуин
Кот
Энтони Андерсон
Энтони Андерсон
Кенгуру Джекпот
Золотая малина / Худшая женская роль второго плана
Деми Мур
Деми Мур
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед
Победитель
Все номинанты
Бриттани Мерфи
Бриттани Мерфи
Молодожены
Келли Престон
Келли Престон
Кот
Лэйни Казан
Лэйни Казан
Джильи
Тара Рид
Тара Рид
Дочь моего босса
Золотая малина / Худший сценарий
Джильи 4.3
Джильи Gigli
Мартин Брест
Победитель
Все номинанты
Тупой и еще тупее тупого: Когда Гарри встретил Ллойда 5.1
Тупой и еще тупее тупого: Когда Гарри встретил Ллойда Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Трой Миллер, Robert Brener
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед 5.9
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Джон Огаст, Кормак Уибберли, Марианна Уибберли
От Джастина к Келли 2.0
От Джастина к Келли From Justin to Kelly
Kim Fuller
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед 5.9
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Джон Огаст, Кормак Уибберли, Марианна Уибберли
Кот 5.4
Кот The Cat in the Hat
Алек Берг, Дэвид Мэндел, Джефф Шаффер
Золотая малина / Худший сиквел, ремейк или плагиат
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед 5.9
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Победитель
Все номинанты
Тупой и еще тупее тупого: Когда Гарри встретил Ллойда 5.1
Тупой и еще тупее тупого: Когда Гарри встретил Ллойда Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
От Джастина к Келли 2.0
От Джастина к Келли From Justin to Kelly
Remake of both Where the Boys Are (1960) and Where the Boys Are (1984).
Двойной форсаж 6.9
Двойной форсаж 2 Fast 2 Furious
Техасская резня бензопилой 6.7
Техасская резня бензопилой The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Золотая малина / Худшая экранная пара
Джильи 4.3
Джильи Gigli
Дженнифер Лопес, Бен Аффлек
Победитель
Все номинанты
Тупой и еще тупее тупого: Когда Гарри встретил Ллойда 5.1
Тупой и еще тупее тупого: Когда Гарри встретил Ллойда Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Eric Christian Olsen, Дерек Ричардсон
Кот 5.4
Кот The Cat in the Hat
Майк Майерс ...and either Thing One or Thing Two.
От Джастина к Келли 2.0
От Джастина к Келли From Justin to Kelly
Келли Кларксон, Джастин Гуарини
Дочь моего босса 6.0
Дочь моего босса My Boss's Daughter
Эштон Кутчер, Бриттани Мерфи, Тара Рид
Смотреть трейлер
Молодожены 6.4
Молодожены Just Married
Дочь моего босса 6.0
Дочь моего босса My Boss's Daughter
Золотая малина / Худший повод для создания настоящего фильма (сплошная концепция/без содержания!)
Кот 5.4
Кот The Cat in the Hat
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Real Cancun The Real Cancun
Двойной форсаж 6.9
Двойной форсаж 2 Fast 2 Furious
От Джастина к Келли 2.0
От Джастина к Келли From Justin to Kelly
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед 5.9
Ангелы Чарли: Только вперед Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Премия губернатора
От Джастина к Келли 2.0
От Джастина к Келли From Justin to Kelly
Travis Payne For distinguished under-achievement in choreography.
Победитель
