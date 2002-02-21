|8 January 2003
|Russia
|Каскад
|16+
|23 January 2003
|Australia
|6 February 2003
|Czechia
|U
|19 February 2003
|France
|9 January 2003
|Germany
|24 January 2003
|Greece
|30 January 2003
|Hungary
|4 April 2005
|Ireland
|21 February 2002
|Italy
|8 January 2003
|Kazakhstan
|14 February 2003
|Portugal
|31 October 2002
|USA
|8 January 2003
|Ukraine
Will Ferrell lent his voice to the President of the United States, George W. Bush, during a telephone call with Kelly Robinson (Eddie Murphy). Ferrell performed his Bush impression on Saturday Night Live (1975).