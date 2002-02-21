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Poster of I Spy
6.4
Kinoafisha Films I Spy
6.4

I Spy

, 2002
I Spy
USA / Comedy, Adventure, Action / 18+
Poster of I Spy
6.4

Cast

Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Kelly
Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson
Alex
Famke Janssen
Famke Janssen
Rachel
Gary Cole
Gary Cole
Carlos
Darren Shahlavi
Tate Taylor
Tate Taylor
Lieutenant Percy
Malcolm McDowell
Malcolm McDowell
Gundars
Phil Lewis
Phil Lewis
Jerry
Viv Leacock
T.J.
Keith Dallas
Lunchbox
Lynda Boyd
Edna
Director Betty Thomas
Writer Marianne Wibberley, Morton S. Fine, David Friedkin, Cormac Wibberley
Composer Richard Gibbs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 9 January 2003
World premiere 21 February 2002
Release date
8 January 2003 Russia Каскад 16+
23 January 2003 Australia
6 February 2003 Czechia U
19 February 2003 France
9 January 2003 Germany
24 January 2003 Greece
30 January 2003 Hungary
4 April 2005 Ireland
21 February 2002 Italy
8 January 2003 Kazakhstan
14 February 2003 Portugal
31 October 2002 USA
8 January 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $70,000,000
Worldwide Gross $51,386,477
Production Columbia Pictures, Tall Trees Productions, C-2 Pictures
Also known as
I Spy, I-Spy, Soy espía, Espion et demi, Aš - šnipas, Ego, o kataskopos, Én, a kém, Ja, špijun, Ja, szpieg, Jsem agent, Le spie, Mina, spioon, O Espião Sou Eu, Sou Espião, Sunt spion, Tôi Là Điệp Viên, Εγώ, ο κατάσκοπος, Аз, шпионинът, Обдурити всіх, Обмануть всех, アイ・スパイ, 金牌間諜, אני מרגל

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 February 2025

Quotes

Rachel I'm with B.N.S.
Kelly Robinson Yeah, what's B.N.S. stand for? Bitch that Needs some Slapping?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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