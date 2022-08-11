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Anne Heche
Anne Heche
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anne Heche
Anne Heche
Anne Heche
Date of Birth
25 May 1969
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
11 August 2022
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.3
The Legend of Korra
(2012)
7.9
Chicago P.D.
(2014)
7.6
Donnie Brasco
(1997)
Filmography
4.2
The Idol
Drama
2023, USA
4.4
Supercell
Supercell
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse
Wildfire
Family
2023, USA
5.5
Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero
Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero
Biography, Documentary
2023, Great Britain
5.2
What Remains
What Remains
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4.7
Thirteen Minutes
13 Minutes
Action, Drama, Thriller
2021, USA / Canada
5.8
The Vanished
Hour of Lead
Action, Mystery, Thriller
2020, USA
7.2
The Best of Enemies
The Best of Enemies
Drama, Biography, History
2019, USA
Show more
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