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Anne Heche
Anne Heche Anne Heche
Kinoafisha Persons Anne Heche

Anne Heche

Anne Heche

Date of Birth
25 May 1969
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
11 August 2022
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Legend of Korra 8.3
The Legend of Korra (2012)
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D. (2014)
Donnie Brasco 7.6
Donnie Brasco (1997)

Filmography

The Idol 4.2
The Idol
Drama 2023, USA
Supercell 4.4
Supercell Supercell
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse 7.1
Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse Wildfire
Family 2023, USA
Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero 5.5
Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero
Biography, Documentary 2023, Great Britain
What Remains 5.2
What Remains What Remains
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Thirteen Minutes 4.7
Thirteen Minutes 13 Minutes
Action, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA / Canada
The Vanished 5.8
The Vanished Hour of Lead
Action, Mystery, Thriller 2020, USA
The Best of Enemies 7.2
The Best of Enemies The Best of Enemies
Drama, Biography, History 2019, USA
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