Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia Adventure

Rating of films of the Russia in the Adventure genre

Ognennyy lis 8.5
1 Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary 2024, Russia
Rate
Mayor Grom. Igra 7.7
2 Mayor Grom. Igra
Action, Adventure 2024, Russia
Rate
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych 7.6
3 Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure 2006, Russia
Rate
The Silver Skates 7.5
4 The Silver Skates
Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
T-34 7.5
5 T-34
War, Action, Adventure 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tri kota. Zimnie kanikuly 7.4
6 Tri kota. Zimnie kanikuly
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Po shchuchemu veleniyu 7.4
7 Po shchuchemu veleniyu
Fantasy, Adventure 2023, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Turkish Gambit 7.4
8 The Turkish Gambit
Crime, History, Adventure, War 2005, Russia
Rate
Severnyy polyus 7.4
9 Severnyy polyus
Adventure, Drama 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The State Counsellor 7.4
10 The State Counsellor
History, Crime, Adventure 2005, Russia
Rate
Ilya and the Robber 7.3
11 Ilya and the Robber
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, Russia
Rate
Palma 2 7.3
12 Palma 2
Family, Adventure 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Deniskiny rasskazy 7.2
13 Deniskiny rasskazy
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Flight Crew 7.2
14 Flight Crew
Drama, Adventure, Thriller 2016, Russia
Rate
Manyunya. Novogodnie priklyucheniya 7.2
15 Manyunya. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
Rate
Mira 7.2
16 Mira
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Drama, Family 2022, Russia
Rate
Guest from the Future 7.2
17 Guest from the Future
Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
Rate
Tickets
Luntik. Returning Home 7.2
18 Luntik. Returning Home
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Russia
Rate
Ispytaniye Aulom 7.1
19 Ispytaniye Aulom
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, Russia
Rate
Territory 7.1
20 Territory
Drama, Adventure 2014, Russia
Rate
The One 7.0
21 The One
Adventure, Catastrophe 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
COMA 7.0
22 COMA
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2019, Russia
Rate
Manyunya. Den rozhdeniya Ba 7.0
23 Manyunya. Den rozhdeniya Ba
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne 7.0
24 Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Dukh Baykala 7.0
25 Dukh Baykala
Drama, Adventure 2023, Russia
Rate
Yaga i kniga zaklinaniy 6.9
26 Yaga i kniga zaklinaniy
Animation, Family, Adventure 2023, Russia
Rate
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil 6.9
27 The Last Warrior: Root of Evil
Fantasy, Adventure 2020, Russia
Rate
Black Hunters 6.9
28 Black Hunters
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War 2008, Russia
Rate
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy 6.9
29 Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Adventure, Fantasy, Family 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Kraken 6.9
30 Kraken
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu 6.8
31 Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Legend of Kolovrat 6.8
32 Legend of Kolovrat
Adventure, Fantasy, History 2017, Russia
Rate
Tri kota i more priklyucheniy 6.7
33 Tri kota i more priklyucheniy
Animation, Adventure 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Libereya. Ohotniki za sokrovischami 6.7
34 Libereya. Ohotniki za sokrovischami
Adventure, Action 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
1814 6.7
35 1814
Crime, History, Adventure 2007, Russia
Rate
Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola 6.7
36 Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola
Animation, Adventure, Family 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Smeshariki: DezhaVyu 6.5
37 Smeshariki: DezhaVyu
Animation, Adventure, Children's 2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Ognivo 6.5
38 Ognivo
Adventure, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Black Lightning 6.5
39 Black Lightning
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Rate
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr 6.5
40 Finist. Pervyy bogatyr
Adventure, Fantasy 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Finnick 6.5
41 Finnick
Animation, Adventure, Comedy 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Shadowboxing 3: Last Round 6.5
42 Shadowboxing 3: Last Round
Drama, Action, Adventure, Crime 2011, Russia
Rate
Chelovek niotkuda 6.4
43 Chelovek niotkuda
Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
Rate
Tri bogatyrya i Pup Zemli 6.4
44 Tri bogatyrya i Pup Zemli
Animation, Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
Rate
Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje 6.4
45 Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Union of Salvation 6.4
46 Union of Salvation
Drama, History, Adventure 2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Koshchey: Nachalo 6.4
47 Koshchey: Nachalo
Animation, Adventure, Family 2021, Russia
Rate
Fiksiki: Bolshoy sekret 6.3
48 Fiksiki: Bolshoy sekret
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure 2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
1612 6.3
49 1612
History, Adventure 2007, Russia
Rate
Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6 6.3
50 Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Bremen Town Musicians 6.3
51 The Bremen Town Musicians
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, Russia
Rate
Kalendar ma(y)ya 6.3
52 Kalendar ma(y)ya
Children's, Adventure 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5 6.3
53 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5
Animation, Adventure, Family 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Upon the Magic Roads 6.2
54 Upon the Magic Roads
Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Nyurnberg 6.2
55 Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Rate
Na igre 6.1
56 Na igre
Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Rate
My iz budushchego 2 6.1
57 My iz budushchego 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2010, Russia
Rate
Tri bogatyrya i Kon na trone 6.1
58 Tri bogatyrya i Kon na trone
Animation, Children's, Adventure, Family 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta 6.1
59 Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta
Animation, Adventure, Children's 2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Skaz o Petre i Fevronii 6.1
60 Skaz o Petre i Fevronii
Animation, Children's, Adventure 2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Gorko! 6.1
61 Gorko!
Adventure, Comedy 2013, Russia
Rate
My Sweet Monster 6.0
62 My Sweet Monster
Animation, Adventure 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Hooked 2 6.0
63 Hooked 2
Adventure, Action 2010, Russia
Rate
Dikaya 6.0
64 Dikaya
Adventure, Comedy 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Технология 5.9
65 Технология
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 2008, Russia
Rate
Sokrovishcha gnomov 5.9
66 Sokrovishcha gnomov
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Wolfhound 5.9
67 Wolfhound
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2006, Russia
Rate
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 5.9
68 Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Rate
Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar 5.8
69 Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar
Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2016, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Poet 5.8
70 Poet
Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Rate
Solovey protiv Muromtsa 5.8
71 Solovey protiv Muromtsa
Adventure 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Frontier 5.8
72 Frontier
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure 2017, Russia
Rate
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda. Doroga iz zhyoltogo kirpicha 5.7
73 Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda. Doroga iz zhyoltogo kirpicha
Fantasy, Adventure 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Piraty galaktiki Barrakuda 5.7
74 Piraty galaktiki Barrakuda
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2024, Russia
Rate
The Apocalypse Code 5.7
75 The Apocalypse Code
Crime, Adventure, Action 2007, Russia
Rate
Baba Yaga spasaet Novyy god 5.7
76 Baba Yaga spasaet Novyy god
Family, Adventure 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Naparnik 5.7
77 Naparnik
Comedy, Adventure 2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh 5.6
78 Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2012, Russia
Rate
Selebryata 5.6
79 Selebryata
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tayna pechati drakona 5.6
80 Tayna pechati drakona
Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia / China
Rate
Watch trailer
Tsarevna-lyagushka 5.6
81 Tsarevna-lyagushka
Adventure, Family 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Na kryuchke! 5.6
82 Na kryuchke!
Romantic, Adventure 2010, Russia
Rate
Legend of the island of Dvid 5.6
83 Legend of the island of Dvid
Adventure, Family 2010, Russia
Rate
Viy 5.5
84 Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Rate
Spy 5.5
85 Spy
War, Crime, Adventure 2012, Russia
Rate
Cosmoball 5.4
86 Cosmoball
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Vechnaya zhizn Aleksandra Khristoforova 5.4
87 Vechnaya zhizn Aleksandra Khristoforova
Comedy, Adventure 2018, Russia
Rate
Chuk i Gek. Bolshoe priklyuchenie 5.3
88 Chuk i Gek. Bolshoe priklyuchenie
Family, Adventure 2022, Russia
Rate
Tickets
Beyond the Edge 5.3
89 Beyond the Edge
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, Russia
Rate
Dzhungli 5.3
90 Dzhungli
Adventure, Comedy 2012, Russia
Rate
Zoloto Umalty 5.3
91 Zoloto Umalty
Adventure, Drama, Western 2024, Russia
Rate
Sober Driver 5.3
92 Sober Driver
Comedy, Adventure 2019, Russia
Rate
Ded Moroz. Bitva Magov 5.2
93 Ded Moroz. Bitva Magov
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2016, Russia
Rate
Podarok s kharakterom 5.2
94 Podarok s kharakterom
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2014, Russia
Rate
Lavstori 5.0
95 Lavstori
Comedy, Romantic, Adventure 2022, Russia
Rate
The Snow Queen and the Princess 5.0
96 The Snow Queen and the Princess
Animation, Adventure 2022, Russia
Rate
Posledniy Ronin 4.9
97 Posledniy Ronin
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Red Riding Hood 4.8
98 Red Riding Hood
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
LOpuKHI 4.8
99 LOpuKHI
Adventure, Comedy 2008, Russia
Rate
Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy 4.7
100 Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy
Animation, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family 2008, Russia
Rate
