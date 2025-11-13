Menu
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
Russia
Adventure
Rating of films of the Russia in the Adventure genre
8.5
1
Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary
2024, Russia
Rate
7.7
2
Mayor Grom. Igra
Action, Adventure
2024, Russia
Rate
7.6
3
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure
2006, Russia
Rate
7.5
4
The Silver Skates
Adventure, Fantasy
2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
5
T-34
War, Action, Adventure
2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
6
Tri kota. Zimnie kanikuly
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
7
Po shchuchemu veleniyu
Fantasy, Adventure
2023, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
8
The Turkish Gambit
Crime, History, Adventure, War
2005, Russia
Rate
7.4
9
Severnyy polyus
Adventure, Drama
2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
10
The State Counsellor
History, Crime, Adventure
2005, Russia
Rate
7.3
11
Ilya and the Robber
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Animation
2007, Russia
Rate
7.3
12
Palma 2
Family, Adventure
2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
13
Deniskiny rasskazy
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
14
Flight Crew
Drama, Adventure, Thriller
2016, Russia
Rate
7.2
15
Manyunya. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
Comedy, Adventure, Family
2023, Russia
Rate
7.2
16
Mira
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Drama, Family
2022, Russia
Rate
7.2
17
Guest from the Future
Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi
2024, Russia
Rate
Tickets
7.2
18
Luntik. Returning Home
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, Russia
Rate
7.1
19
Ispytaniye Aulom
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2023, Russia
Rate
7.1
20
Territory
Drama, Adventure
2014, Russia
Rate
7.0
21
The One
Adventure, Catastrophe
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
22
COMA
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2019, Russia
Rate
7.0
23
Manyunya. Den rozhdeniya Ba
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
24
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
25
Dukh Baykala
Drama, Adventure
2023, Russia
Rate
6.9
26
Yaga i kniga zaklinaniy
Animation, Family, Adventure
2023, Russia
Rate
6.9
27
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil
Fantasy, Adventure
2020, Russia
Rate
6.9
28
Black Hunters
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War
2008, Russia
Rate
6.9
29
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Adventure, Fantasy, Family
2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
30
Kraken
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.8
31
Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
32
Legend of Kolovrat
Adventure, Fantasy, History
2017, Russia
Rate
6.7
33
Tri kota i more priklyucheniy
Animation, Adventure
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
34
Libereya. Ohotniki za sokrovischami
Adventure, Action
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
35
1814
Crime, History, Adventure
2007, Russia
Rate
6.7
36
Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola
Animation, Adventure, Family
2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
37
Smeshariki: DezhaVyu
Animation, Adventure, Children's
2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
38
Ognivo
Adventure, Fantasy
2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
39
Black Lightning
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2009, Russia
Rate
6.5
40
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr
Adventure, Fantasy
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
41
Finnick
Animation, Adventure, Comedy
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
42
Shadowboxing 3: Last Round
Drama, Action, Adventure, Crime
2011, Russia
Rate
6.4
43
Chelovek niotkuda
Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2023, Russia
Rate
6.4
44
Tri bogatyrya i Pup Zemli
Animation, Adventure, Family
2023, Russia
Rate
6.4
45
Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure, Fantasy
2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.4
46
Union of Salvation
Drama, History, Adventure
2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.4
47
Koshchey: Nachalo
Animation, Adventure, Family
2021, Russia
Rate
6.3
48
Fiksiki: Bolshoy sekret
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure
2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
49
1612
History, Adventure
2007, Russia
Rate
6.3
50
Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
51
The Bremen Town Musicians
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2023, Russia
Rate
6.3
52
Kalendar ma(y)ya
Children's, Adventure
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
53
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5
Animation, Adventure, Family
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.2
54
Upon the Magic Roads
Adventure, Fantasy
2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.2
55
Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure
2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Rate
6.1
56
Na igre
Adventure, Action
2009, Russia
Rate
6.1
57
My iz budushchego 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2010, Russia
Rate
6.1
58
Tri bogatyrya i Kon na trone
Animation, Children's, Adventure, Family
2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.1
59
Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta
Animation, Adventure, Children's
2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.1
60
Skaz o Petre i Fevronii
Animation, Children's, Adventure
2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.1
61
Gorko!
Adventure, Comedy
2013, Russia
Rate
6.0
62
My Sweet Monster
Animation, Adventure
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.0
63
Hooked 2
Adventure, Action
2010, Russia
Rate
6.0
64
Dikaya
Adventure, Comedy
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
5.9
65
Технология
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
2008, Russia
Rate
5.9
66
Sokrovishcha gnomov
Comedy, Adventure, Family
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.9
67
Wolfhound
Action, Fantasy, Adventure
2006, Russia
Rate
5.9
68
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy
2024, Russia
Rate
5.8
69
Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar
Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2016, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
5.8
70
Poet
Adventure, Action
2009, Russia
Rate
5.8
71
Solovey protiv Muromtsa
Adventure
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.8
72
Frontier
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure
2017, Russia
Rate
5.7
73
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda. Doroga iz zhyoltogo kirpicha
Fantasy, Adventure
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
5.7
74
Piraty galaktiki Barrakuda
Sci-Fi, Adventure
2024, Russia
Rate
5.7
75
The Apocalypse Code
Crime, Adventure, Action
2007, Russia
Rate
5.7
76
Baba Yaga spasaet Novyy god
Family, Adventure
2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
5.7
77
Naparnik
Comedy, Adventure
2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
5.6
78
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2012, Russia
Rate
5.6
79
Selebryata
Comedy, Adventure, Family
2023, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
5.6
80
Tayna pechati drakona
Adventure, Fantasy
2019, Russia / China
Rate
Watch trailer
5.6
81
Tsarevna-lyagushka
Adventure, Family
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.6
82
Na kryuchke!
Romantic, Adventure
2010, Russia
Rate
5.6
83
Legend of the island of Dvid
Adventure, Family
2010, Russia
Rate
5.5
84
Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy
2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Rate
5.5
85
Spy
War, Crime, Adventure
2012, Russia
Rate
5.4
86
Cosmoball
Sci-Fi, Adventure
2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
5.4
87
Vechnaya zhizn Aleksandra Khristoforova
Comedy, Adventure
2018, Russia
Rate
5.3
88
Chuk i Gek. Bolshoe priklyuchenie
Family, Adventure
2022, Russia
Rate
Tickets
5.3
89
Beyond the Edge
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, Russia
Rate
5.3
90
Dzhungli
Adventure, Comedy
2012, Russia
Rate
5.3
91
Zoloto Umalty
Adventure, Drama, Western
2024, Russia
Rate
5.3
92
Sober Driver
Comedy, Adventure
2019, Russia
Rate
5.2
93
Ded Moroz. Bitva Magov
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2016, Russia
Rate
5.2
94
Podarok s kharakterom
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2014, Russia
Rate
5.0
95
Lavstori
Comedy, Romantic, Adventure
2022, Russia
Rate
5.0
96
The Snow Queen and the Princess
Animation, Adventure
2022, Russia
Rate
4.9
97
Posledniy Ronin
Sci-Fi, Adventure
2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
4.8
98
Red Riding Hood
Fantasy, Adventure, Family
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
4.8
99
LOpuKHI
Adventure, Comedy
2008, Russia
Rate
4.7
100
Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy
Animation, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family
2008, Russia
Rate
