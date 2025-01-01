Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Steven Spielberg Awards

Awards and nominations of Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg
Awards and nominations of Steven Spielberg
Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1986 Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983 Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1982 Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1978 Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1974 Cannes Film Festival 1974
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982 Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978 Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976 Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Non-Fiction Special (Informational)
Nominee
 Outstanding Non-Fiction Special (Informational)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
 Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986 Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Casual Game
Winner
Best Casual Game
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1986 BAFTA Awards 1986
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
Nominee
 BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Animated Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979 BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Direction
Nominee
 Best Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976 BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2001 Venice Film Festival 2001
Future Film Festival Digital Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1993 Venice Film Festival 1993
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2023 Berlin International Film Festival 2023
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2022 Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Best Film
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more