Steven Spielberg
Awards
Awards and nominations of Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Steven Spielberg
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1974
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Non-Fiction Special (Informational)
Nominee
Outstanding Non-Fiction Special (Informational)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Casual Game
Winner
Best Casual Game
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1986
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Animated Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Direction
Nominee
Best Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2001
Future Film Festival Digital Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1993
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2023
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Best Film
Winner
