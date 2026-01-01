Menu
Comedy
Synopsis
The Jackass crew return for a fifth installment.
Expand
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Production
Gorilla Flicks, Dickhouse Entertainment
Also known as
Jackass 5
Director
Jeff Tremaine
Cast
Jason Acuña
Lance Bangs
Dave England
Preston Lacy
Bam Margera
