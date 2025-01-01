Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Animated Films for Boys

Animated Films for Boys

It's no secret that watching cartoons is the most favorite pastime of all children in the world. But even the little viewers have completely different tastes: what the princess girl likes will disappoint the tomboy.

We advise parents to carefully choose what their children will watch. We have compiled a special selection of cartoons for boys, which young gentlemen will definitely like. The boys can't imagine life without racing cars, transformers, teenage mutant ninja turtles, soldiers, dinosaurs and Lego. Together with the animated characters, they will embark on an exciting adventure and become as brave and strong as their toy idols.

On the Kinoafisha portal you can watch the best cartoons for boys in high quality.

Elio
Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family 2025, USA
7.0
Marakuda
Marakuda
Animation 2025, Russia
5.0
Pesare Dolfini 2
Pesare Dolfini 2
Animation 2025, Russia
7.0
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 2
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 2
Animation 2025, Russia
6.0
Mr.Robot
Mr.Robot
Animation 2025, South Korea
4.0
Transformers One
Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
8.0
Despicable Me 4
Despicable Me 4
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
7.0
Cosmicrew: Storm Force
Cosmicrew: Storm Force
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, China
5.0
The Wild Robot
The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
8.0
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2024, Russia
5.0
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse
Animation 2024, France / Luxembourg
6.0
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
7.0
Tri bogatyrya i Pup Zemli
Tri bogatyrya i Pup Zemli
Animation, Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
6.0
Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed
Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed
Animation 2023, South Korea
6.0
Running Man: Revengers
Running Man: Revengers
Animation 2023, USA
7.0
Toy Story 4
Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family 2019, USA
7.0
Pigeon: Impossible
Pigeon: Impossible
Animation, Sci-Fi, Family 2019, USA
7.0
The Lego Movie Sequel
The Lego Movie Sequel
Animation, Comedy, Family 2018, USA / Australia / Denmark
6.0
Condorito: La Película
Condorito: La Película
Animation 2018, Peru
5.0
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
8.0
The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra
The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra
Animation, Action 2018, Thailand
7.0
Bikes The Movie
Bikes The Movie
Animation 2018, USA
3.0
The LEGO Batman Movie
The LEGO Batman Movie
Animation 2017, USA / Australia / Denmark
7.0
Cars 3
Cars 3
Children's, Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
7.0
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2017, USA / Denmark
6.0
Mykyta Kozhumyaka
Mykyta Kozhumyaka
Animation, Children's, Adventure 2017, Ukraine
5.0
Norm of the North
Norm of the North
Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family 2016, USA / India
5.0
Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar
Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar
Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2016, Russia
5.0
Bling
Bling
Animation, Adventure 2016, South Korea / USA
4.0
Spark: A Space Tail
Spark: A Space Tail
Animation, Family 2016, South Korea / Canada
5.0
Genre
All Adventure Animation Comedy Sci-Fi Fantasy Drama Family Action Children's Fairy Tale Musical Romantic
Country
All USA Russia South Korea China France Luxembourg Australia Denmark Thailand Peru Ukraine Canada India Hong Kong Singapore
Year
All 1920-1929 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Add these cartoons to your favorites so your little hero always has something exciting to watch.

