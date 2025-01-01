It's no secret that watching cartoons is the most favorite pastime of all children in the world. But even the little viewers have completely different tastes: what the princess girl likes will disappoint the tomboy.

We advise parents to carefully choose what their children will watch. We have compiled a special selection of cartoons for boys, which young gentlemen will definitely like. The boys can't imagine life without racing cars, transformers, teenage mutant ninja turtles, soldiers, dinosaurs and Lego. Together with the animated characters, they will embark on an exciting adventure and become as brave and strong as their toy idols.

On the Kinoafisha portal you can watch the best cartoons for boys in high quality.